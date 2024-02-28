Hailstones seen raining down in Lee County amid severe storms

CHICAGO — Heavy rain and hail are falling as severe storms sweep across parts of Northeast Illinois on Tuesday evening.

Viewer video taken in Lee County shows hailstones raining down as residents brace for the strong storms.

Watches and warnings remain in effect amid the intense storms.

Skilling tracking potential for storms, plunging temps

The NWS said multiple severe thunderstorms, which are capable of producing a tornado, were located from Sublette to Steward. The storms are currently moving northeast at 20 mph and the NWS advises residents in the path of the storms to take immediate cover.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for LaSalle and Lee County until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Tornado Watch is also in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Jasper, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry, Newton, Porter, Will Counties in Illinois, as well as Lake County, Indiana.

Latest warnings and watches from the National Weather Service

The NWS warns that the storms could lead to flying debris and could cause damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

