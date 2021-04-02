- By GF Value





The stock of The Hain Celestial Group (NAS:HAIN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $44.28 per share and the market cap of $4.4 billion, The Hain Celestial Group stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Hain Celestial Group is shown in the chart below.





The Hain Celestial Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because The Hain Celestial Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. The Hain Celestial Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Hain Celestial Group's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of The Hain Celestial Group over the past years:

Story continues

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The Hain Celestial Group has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.1 billion and earnings of $0.29 a share. Its operating margin is 8.32%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The Hain Celestial Group at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Hain Celestial Group over the past years:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The Hain Celestial Group is -4.2%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.7%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The Hain Celestial Group's ROIC was 4.19, while its WACC came in at 6.41. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Hain Celestial Group is shown below:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In closing, The stock of The Hain Celestial Group (NAS:HAIN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about The Hain Celestial Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

