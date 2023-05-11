Hainan Airlines to resume direct Edinburgh-China flights

Hainan Airlines

Direct flights between Edinburgh and China are to resume this summer after almost four years.

Hainan Airlines will operate flights twice-weekly between Scotland's busiest airport and Beijing from 26 June until 8 October.

The last direct service, also operated by Hainan Airlines, was cancelled in late 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Edinburgh Airport said it would be the only direct link between Scotland and China when the route starts next month.

The resumption of the service is seen as a strong indicator of the Scottish appeal for Chinese tourists and students.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar described it as "fantastic news".

He said: "This important connectivity will provide a boost to Scotland's universities and tourism industry, open up a wealth of new business opportunities, and enable better access to other parts of the world."

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart also welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This direct connectivity is great news for people and businesses in both Scotland and China, building strong links for business and exports, as well as making it easier for visitors and students to come and experience Scotland."