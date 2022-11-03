Haines City High School teacher charged with sex with a student

According to a Haines City Police Department press release, Jeremiah Stringer, 25, of Winter Haven faces a charge of custodial sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than age 18, which is a first-degree felony.

A Haines City High School math teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday with having sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student.

According to a Haines City Police Department press release, Jeremiah Stringer, 25, of Winter Haven faces a charge of custodial sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than age 18, which is a first-degree felony.

An investigation into the allegations was initiated after the girl’s father called 911 on Oct. 11 to report the incident after his daughter came home from school and told him she was upset about rumors of an incident circulating through the school about a relationship between her and a teacher.

According to the release, the girl said Stringer met her in his classroom on Oct. 7 where they engaged in a sex act. During an interview with detectives Stringer said he exchanged social media messages with the girl but denied having sexual contact with the student.

Detectives, however, said they were able to match DNA evidence found on the victim’s clothing with to Stringer’s, the release said.

Following Stringer's arrest, Polk County Public Schools officials sent messages to parents of Haines City High School students alerting them of the alleged incident and asked anyone with additional information to come forward.

The statement added that Stringer has been terminated and is no longer working for the school district.

