Haines City man arrested on 2 felony charges in connection to bank robbery

Police say they have captured the man that robbed a Citizens Bank & Trust branch in Haines City on Monday.

HAINES CITY — A Haines City man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a local bank robbery.

Haines City Police Department said Thomas Wayne Ricks, 55, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home on Watson Lane and taken to the Polk County Jail on first-degree felony charges of robbery with a weapon and robbery with a mask. According to his inmate profile, Ricks is not eligible for bond.

The agency previously asked the public to help them locate a suspect who entered Citizens Bank & Trust at 36250 U.S. 27 after 11 a.m. Monday. Officials said he had his hand in his waistband insinuating that he was reaching for a weapon.

According to a police news release, Ricks told the teller to give him money so that no one would get hurt, and when he was given cash, he left the scene in a white Chrysler minivan.

