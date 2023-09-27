Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say the Haines City man wanted for battering his former girlfriend and then severely beating another man who tried to intervene has been arrested in Lake County.

According to a Polk County Sheriff's Office release, 35-year-old Jose Chaidez was wanted by the PCSO for attempted 2nd degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking (DV).

Previously: Sheriff's Office seeking man who battered his girlfriend then severely beat another man

Sheriff's officials said on Saturday about 4:23 p.m. Chaidez threatened the 64-year-old woman with a butcher knife at the at J and S Food Mart at 3084 East Hinson Ave. in Haines City. He used the knife to slap her, then struck her and pulled her by the hair.

"A 43-year-old Haines City man saw the violence occurring and stepped forward in an attempt to stop the man from beating the woman and taking the woman from the store," a sheriff's office release reported. "Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he laid unconscious on the floor."

The male beating victim was transported to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

"At this time, we do not have any specific details regarding his arrest," said Brian Bruchey, spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "He is being booked into the Lake County Jail and will be brought back to Polk County in the near future."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Haines City man wanted for battering woman, severely beating another man arrested