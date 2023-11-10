Haines City police looking for 2 suspects who robbed Las Tres Banderas store at gunpoint

Haines City police are looking for two men who robbed Las Tres Banderas store at 57 U.S. 17-92 on Thursday. They said one suspect had a red ribbon or tie around his left jacket sleeve.

Haines City Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at Las Tres Banderas on Thursday.

In a news release late Thursday, police said the robbery took place about 4 p.m. at 57 U.S. 17/92 North.

Police were told that there were two suspects, one of whom had a firearm. While he held the victim at gunpoint, the other suspect demanded money. After the robbery, both fled east to the area of 18th Street South and Melbourne Avenue. The victim was not injured.

Police said one of the suspects had a red ribbon on his left jacket sleeve, while the other was wearing red shoes. If you have any information, please contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

