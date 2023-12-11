Haines City police officer charged with stealing items from Walmart

A Haines City police officer was arrested during the weekend after sheriff's officials say he stole items from a Walmart.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that David Griffin, 48, of Mulberry was arrested along with Shelbi Dubose, 28, after they were detained by security staff Saturday evening at the Mulberry Walmart at 6745 Church Ave.

The Sheriff's Office said a Walmart employee noticed that Griffin was placing items in bags without scanning them. An employee approached Griffin, made him aware of the unscanned items, and assisted him in rectifying the problem. When the employee walked away, Griffin and Dubose both continued to bag additional items without scanning them, according to the release.

Walmart security stopped the pair as they attempted to leave. Together, Griffin and Dubose had scanned and paid for $207.72 worth of merchandise, but did not scan merchandise worth $343.22, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the release, Walmart personnel checked records of Griffin’s debit card usage at the store, pulled security video of those transactions, and determined that Griffin had committed four similar thefts on Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 10 and Nov. 26. Dubose participated on three of those occasions, sheriff's officials said.

Griffin was charged with five counts of misdemeanor retail petty theft. Dubose was charged with four counts of the same. The Sheriff's Office said Griffin resigned from the Haines City police upon his arrest.

“I want to assure the public that we hold our officers to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct," Haines City Police Chief Greg Gorech said in the release. "The recent arrest of one of our officers is deeply troubling and contrary to the values of our department.

"Let it be known, had Officer Griffin not resigned, his removal from duty would have been swift and decisive. We have zero tolerance for such actions and are committed to maintaining public trust through accountability and transparency," he said.

Zachary Hamelton, public information officer for Haines City police, said Griffin joined the Haines City force in June 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Haines City officer stole items from Mulberry Walmart, sheriff says