Haines City Police officer charged with sexual battery

Handcuffs

A Haines City Police officer was arrested after officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said he sexually assaulted a woman in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday.

Sheriff's officials said Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, was celebrating his birthday with friends before leaving them to go back to the Hampton Inn on Universal Boulevard where they were staying.

Fatal crash: Lakeland woman dies, son hospitalized after vehicle rolls into a ditch

Suspects shot by deputies: Burglary suspects wounded after turning car toward Polk deputies, Sheriff's Office says

The victim, according to reports, had a room to herself and went to bed around 2:30 a.m. She told officials she believes Roldos came into her room around 3 a.m. using a key a friend gave him after he volunteered to check on her. The report went on to state the victim woke up to Roldos attempting to engage in a sex act with her and she began to yell and plead for him to stop.

The victim later sought medical attention at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, where she reported the incident to police, according to the report.

'She's in a crisis': Mother of 24-year-old woman fatally shot by Polk deputy says the system failed her

Roldos, who has been a member of the Haines City Police Department since 2007 and has an annual salary of $50,263, has been charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery.

He was released Monday on a $60,000 bond.

Haines City officials said Roldos, who has had no prior disciplinary action, will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations are conducted.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Haines City Police officer arrested for sexual assault in Orlando Florida