Haines City Police officer recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Sunday

HAINES CITY — A Haines City Police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Sunday night.

The Haines City Police Department said Officer Dwight Rogers stopped Luis Alfonso Alicea Feliciano, 32, of Winter Haven at the intersection of Glen Este Boulevard and U.S. 27 at 8:39 p.m. According to a release, the officer said Feliciano was driving a BMW SUV 15 miles per hour over the speed limit "and passing drivers erratically."

Rogers asked Feliciano for his drivers license and registration but he refused, HCPD said. At that time, Rogers called for backup.

Haines City officials said Rogers told told Feliciano that if he did not produce the identification he would be arrested. He still refused. Rogers then removed Feliciano from his vehicle.

The officer told Feliciano that the car would have to be towed "because the BMW’s plate showed a 'seize tag order,'" the release said. After Feliciano asked, Rogers agreed to him calling his girlfriend to come and get some groceries from the vehicle.

His girlfriend, Daribel Torres-Orozco, 30 and her brother, David Antonion Torres-Orozco, 26 came on the scene in a white Kia sedan, HCPD said.

"The girlfriend and her brother expressed their displeasure with having the car towed and became aggressive towards the officers," HCPD said in the release. "The officers asked them to leave the scene multiple times as they were interfering with the investigation."

Agency officials said they refused and officers told David Torres-Orozco that he was under arrest. While Rogers tried to handcuff him, Torres-Orozco began fighting. During the struggle, Torres-Orozco was able to reach into Rogers' holster and pull the trigger, shooting the officer in the right leg.

The release stated other officers continued to fight with Torres-Orozco and ultimately used a Taser to subdue and handcuff him.

Rogers was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he is recovering.

“I am told our officers on the street have experienced an increase in people who believe their own opinion of the law is more important than what an officer is directing them to do," Haines City Interim Police Chief Loyd Stewart said. "On the side of the road is not the place to adjudicate guilt or innocence. You have an obligation to follow lawful orders."

Daribel Torres-Orzco was charged with two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Luis Alfonso Alicea-Feliciano was charged with one count of resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

David Torres-Orozco was, meanwhile, charged with:

Two counts of resisting an officer with violence

Aggravated battery on an law enforcement officer

Attempted felony murder with a weapon

Using a firearm during a felony offense

Battery on a law enforcement officer.

