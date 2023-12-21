Haines City receives $200,000 grant through state fund for rail spur repair

DeSantis’ office announced the awarding of more than $6.5 million last week through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support key infrastructure improvements that will help bridge supply chain gaps and increase access to industrial sites, according to a news release.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $200,000 to Haines City to repair a rail spur, a project expected to help commercial manufacturers in the area to distribute products.

DeSantis’ office announced the awarding of more than $6.5 million last week through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support key infrastructure improvements that will help bridge supply chain gaps and increase access to industrial sites, according to a news release.

Since 2019, more than $191 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund, the news release said. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state. The money is allocated by the Florida Legislature, DeSantis’ office said.

