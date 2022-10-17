Haines gets 28 years in prison for forcible rape of a minor

Oct. 17—JEFFERSON — An Andover man will spend the next 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to forcible rape of a minor, according to a court official.

Douglas J. Haines, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three of five counts of rape, with a 28-year prison sentence stipulated in a plea negotiation with prosecutors.

The victim's mother approved of the sentence, according to a court official.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris presided over the hearing.

The guilty plea came about one month before Haines' jury trial, scheduled for Nov. 15, court records show.

Haines was indicted last January and was accused of raping a minor between Oct. 24, 2018 and Sept. 8, 2021, according to the indictment.

He was arraigned Jan. 19, in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, where he pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, according to court records.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with the condition that Haines have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, according to court records.

His wife posted his bond that same day, according to court records.

Haines hired Ashtabula attorney Jason Fairchild to represent him, according to court records.