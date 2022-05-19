Hair clippings, license plate help Millcreek police find suspect in road rage shooting

A license plate number and hair and beard clippings helped lead Millcreek Township police to a suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Street that led to a shooting on Monday night.

Township police on Wednesday filed charges including attempted homicide and multiple felony counts of aggravated assault against Alex J. Hulsinger, 28, in the crash and shooting.

Hulsinger, whom investigators said was living in the North East area, was placed in the Erie County Prison on a $250,000 bond after Harborcreek Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick arraigned him on the charges on Wednesday night.

Millcreek police accuse Hulsinger of crashing his car into two vehicles that were stopped along Peach Street at a traffic signal at Washington Avenue and then firing a gunshot at one of the struck vehicles when the occupants of that vehicle followed Hulsinger's vehicle after the accident.

The incident was reported to Millcreek Township police on Monday at about 10:25 p.m.

Investigators wrote in Hulsinger's criminal complaint that the two occupants of one of the vehicles Hulsinger is accused of striking followed Hulsinger's Ford Fusion Hulsinger as it pulled into the Millcreek Mall complex following the accident.

The occupants told police that at one point, the Ford Fusion traveled through a parking lot and then drove at them at high speed. The woman driving the vehicle following Hulsinger then stopped, and when she did the occupants said a person in the Ford raised a hand out the window and fired a gunshot that struck the driver's side door of the occupants' vehicle, according to information in the complaint.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Millcreek police officers were told the suspect was a male with long black hair and a beard. Investigators were also given the license plate number of the Ford, and they traced its ownership to a resident of North East Township, according to information in Hulsinger's complaint.

Investigators said they learned while attempting to contact the vehicle owner that the Ford Fusion belonged to Hulsinger, and that he was staying at the North East Township address, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Investigators said they also learned that Hulsinger had shaved off his beard and cut his hair.

Millcreek police obtained search warrants for the North East Township residence on Wednesday and said they found hair and beard clippings at the residence.

Officers on Wednesday morning spotted Hulsinger operating the Ford Fusion on Middle Road in North East Township, stopped the car and took him into custody. Police later served a search warrant on the Ford and said they found several guns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest inside, according to information in the complaint.

