Hair popping out of trunk prompts 911 call. Then driver and Ohio cops share a laugh

An Ohio woman who put her wig in the trunk of her vehicle had no idea its placement would lead to a police presence.

The strange ordeal shown in a June 16 TikTok ended with a shared laugh between police officers and the woman, shown in a TikTok video shared by Toria Townsend.

Townsend told WOIO she was in a rush before a hair appointment so she threw her wig in her trunk. She didn’t realize hair was protruding from the vehicle.

A woman driving behind Townsend did, though.

“I was just driving down Lincoln Way and I was behind this car and they had hair sticking out of their trunk,” a woman told a police dispatcher. “I don’t know if it was a wig or if it’s like a possible person in the trunk.”

The caller provided the make, model and license plate number of the car. Officers in Massillon followed up on the call and found Townsend at her parents’ home.

Townsend shared video of her interaction with a police officer. The cop said they received a call from someone concerned, then the officers asked if Townsend is a hair stylist.

“So there is hair hanging out of your car,” the officer said.

“Oh my sweet Jesus! That’s my wig!” she responded.

As she went back inside for a moment, the officer is seen laughing off the encounter.

She later darts outside to see the wig for herself.

In a Facebook post, Townsend thanked the officer for handling the situation calmly.

“Let’s be honest, he was relieved as hell that it was just a wig,” one woman commented on TikTok.

“The was the BEST day of work he has ever had,” another commenter said.

Massillon is about 55 miles south of Cleveland.