Hair ReVital X - This Review On Hair ReVital X System Helps Curb Hair Loss

Hair ReVital X
·11 min read

Hair ReVital X by is the newest Hair Loss Dietary Supplement available online. This review will analyze if its ingredients are the perfect Hair Loss corrector, as claimed by the official webpage.

Chicago, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As stated by its manufacturer, the Hair ReVital X supplement is formulated to support natural and healthy hair growth. This supplement combines a series of potent natural herbs and ingredients to garner the power to promote natural hair growth.

This supplement uses its natural formula to reinvigorate your follicles and facilitate hair growth to help you restore your look and confidence. This Hair ReVital X supplement contains DHT inhibitors that help to reduce levels of DHT in your body before they can hijack your hair follicles and inhibit growth.

Furthermore, the Hair ReVital X supplement is formulated to curb a host of other side effects that come with hair loss. These include reducing reddening of the scalp and face and soothing irritation and rash. According to the official Hair ReVital X website, this dietary supplement is packed with 9 natural and powerful ingredients to ensure you restore your hair growth naturally and safely.

Before you decide to go for this supplement, you must first find out what exactly it is – how it works, its benefits, and its effects on your body. Let’s check out anhonest review of the Hair ReVital X Supplement.

Which Manufactures Hair ReVital X?

The Hair ReVital X supplement is manufactured by Zenith Lab. The Zenith Lab has gained traction over the years for its manufacturing of a wide selection of dietary supplements meant to treat different ailments. According to the website, the Hair ReVital X supplement is made under the leadership of Dr. Ryan Shelton, a medical physician himself, who has been involved in a series of medical research that has helped to pioneer several different treatments.

You can learn more about the facility and supplement safety on its official website

How Does Hair ReVital X Work?

Many people confuse hair thinning as the effect of aging. However, the causes of hair thinning and hair loss are more than just aging. Most commonly, hair loss can be caused by an underlying imbalance of your hair loss hormone. This imbalance affects the normal hair growth cycle.

Hair follicles go through stages of shedding growth or regrowth. Typically, every hair strand goes through a 2 to 4-year survival cycle, before shedding and regrowing again through your hair follicles. However, this cycle can be easily affected by the hormone Dihydrotestosterone or DHT. DHT is a product of testosterone production in both women and men (in larger amounts).

DHT is responsible for a lot of growth during puberty – including hair growth. However, in adulthood, you may experience increased levels of DHT which leads to an imbalance. According to a 2016 study on Hair Loss Statistics by the Statistic Brain Research Institute, 5 % of men and 40% of women who suffer from hair loss in their lives produce increased amounts of DHT.

Increased amounts of DHT reverse its functions thus, prompting hair loss. Hair ReVital X supplement contains DHT inhibitors which switch on your hair growth cycle. Now, let’s find out just what these ingredients are.

Ingredients of Hair ReVital X

The Hair ReVital X supplement lists 9 key ingredients on its official website. However, some of these ingredients come in the form of a blend to enhance its potency. Let’s check them out;

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is the first ingredient. This ingredient is added primarily for its DHT levels balancing qualities. Saw palmetto can be applied directly to the scalp or ingested. This is why you will find the Hair ReVital X supplement is available in both oral supplement and topical supplement form.

Anti-Genetics Blend

To accompany saw palmetto is the anti-genetics blend. The anti-genetics blend of the supplement is formulated to target the genetics part of DHT secretion. The blend is formulated to do so particularly for individuals who come from families that genetically go bald. Commonly, genetics is one of the leading causes of hair loss and balding.

Therefore, integrating ingredients that tackle this problem in the supplement enhances its potency. The anti-genetics blend contains nettle leaf extract, pygeum bark extract, and L-methionine. Nettle leaf extract is known for reducing DHT levels whilst increasing the number of follicle cells. More follicles mean that you will have fuller hair when it begins to grow.

Pygeum bark extract is sourced from the African cherry tree and blends with saw palmetto to target DHT levels in the body. The pair works by deactivating DHT before it damages your hair follicles. According to the New York Academy of Sciences, L-Methionine also plays a role in controlling DHT levels. This amino acid balances DHT in your body to keep your hair follicles protected.

Regrowth Extender Blend

The ingredients formulation doesn't stop at the anti-genetics blend. Doing so wouldn't do the supplement any good when it comes to functionality. Sure, you will be able to tackle the problem related to genetics but, you will not provide the problem with a rounded solution. This is where the regrowth extender blend jumps in.

This blend is intended for stimulating hair growth. The regrowth extender blend combines 4 key ingredients which include L-cysteine, vitamin B6, folic acid, and biotin. An amino acid, L-cysteine helps to nourish the tissues and cells whilst vitamin B6 promotes the absorption of L-cysteine.

Combined, these two ingredients extend cell life and function which results in younger, hydrated, and healthier hair. Folic acid and biotin on the other end complement the first two ingredients to support skin, nail, and hair tissue health. This means that you will experience stronger hair growth, less breaking, and less graying.

Check out the official website to understand more about the science behind the ingredients

How Does Hair ReVital X Blend Work?

The Hair ReVital X supplement comes in two forms and according to the manufacturers on the official site, there’s a valid reason for that. Think of it this way - if you are experiencing pain in your shin, for example, you will take painkillers. However, if the pain is strong, you may have to apply topical pain killers too.

The Hair ReVital X supplement is formulated in the same approach. The purpose is to approach the problem from multiple angles to ensure the solution is effective. The oral Hair ReVital X supplement is taken to tackle internal problems.

The topical form on the other end targets the problem directly through the skin. The oral supplement balances DHT levels, extends the hair follicle regrowth phase, and gives you younger and healthier hair. The topical supplement is applied directly to the scalp to target the areas that need it.In actuality, the topical supplement boasts its own blend of ingredients.

Ingredients of the Hair ReVital X Topical Supplement

Similar to the oral supplement, the topical supplement contains the anti-genetics and hair regrowth extender blends. The first ingredients areof course saw palmetto. However, the two other ingredients for the ant-genetics blend are different. These ingredients include rosemary and Carthamus thistle extract. These two blended ingredients pair up effectively with saw palmetto to reduce DHT.

For the regrowth extender blend, the two ingredients are apigenin and Centella. Found in parsley and chamomile, apigenin triggers hair growth by extending the follicles' regrowth stage. Centella on the other end improves nerve messaging. This plant extract is responsible for relaying any messages from your DNA to grow hair and amplify it.

However, the Hair ReVital X topical supplement comes with a third blend. The third topical blend is responsible for maintaining thick and healthy hair whilst preventing graying. Biotinoyl tri-peptide 1 is the first ingredient. This compound directly improves hair health through anti-aging effects on your follicle cells.

Panax is the second ingredient. Paired with biotinoyl tri-peptide 1, this ingredient extracted from ginseng boasts various benefits to prolong cellular life; keeping hair cells younger and healthier for longer. The topical supplement wouldn’t be complete without proper absorption to ensure it is effective enough.

The deep absorption blend allows the topical supplement to penetrate skin barriers. The blend is formulated using butylene glycol, lecithin, and capsaicin. Extracted from sugars in fruits and vegetables, the butylene glycol organic alcohol has been used in moisturizers, oils, and even shaving cream for some time. What makes it a perfect absorption agent is its natural form which makes it safe and non-toxic.

Extracted from eggs, sunflower seeds, and soybeans, lecithin aids in absorption. You will notice that this ingredient is used in several hand lotions. Capsaicin does more than just aid in absorption. Extracted from red peppers, this ingredient stimulating and repairing nerves and cells.

Furthermore, it helps to improve the consistency of the topical supplement. when applying it to your scalp, you will feel as though warm fingers are massing the scalp; allowing the follicles to absorb it even better.

As a recommended daily dosage, take two capsules of the oral supplement and apply the topical supplement on the scalp. Typically, different users experience results at different intervals. Many users have reported experiencing results within a week to 12 weeks. According to the official site, you should expect to start seeing results in 4 weeks.

How Do I Know That The Hair ReVital X Will Work For Me?

It is true that your hair thinning and hair loss problem may be due to different factors. However, the one root cause is the imbalance of DHT levels. Whether this problem is due to genetics or the environment, the Hair ReVital X supplement is formulated to tackle this problem.

According to the official website, different users experience different circumstances of results. For some, the supplement may only take 2 weeks to produce results whilst for others; it can take up to 8 weeks. Nevertheless, the supplement guarantees results. After all, it comes with a risk free 100% 180-day money back guarantee.

This allows you to request a full refund in case you don’t notice any changes within the first 6 months of purchasing the supplements. Alternatively, you can go through reviews and testimonials of real life customers to get an idea of how effective the Hair ReVital X supplement is.

Check out Hair ReVital X supplement reviews from real life customers

Benefits of Hair ReVital X

  • Balances DHT levels in the body

  • Aids in new hair growth and protects against hair loss

  • Restores cellular health and functions for healthier hair

  • Preventshair from being brittle and gray

  • Nourishes and shines hair

  • Provides fuller hair growth

  • Restores self-confidence and self-esteem

  • The Hair ReVital X supplement works for both men and women

Hair ReVital X Pricing

According to the official website, you can now purchase the Hair ReVital X supplement in three different price batches. For a single 60 capsule bottle that lasts a month, you will pay $49 instead of $79- saving $30 in the process.

If your purchase quantity increases to three bottles, you will pay $39 per bottle instead of $79 – saving $120 in the process. For six months' worth of supply that translates to six bottles, you will only pay $33 per bottle; allowing you to save up to $276.

The shipping costs a standard $19.95. However, if you go for the 6 bottle package, you will receive free shipping. Additionally, with every purchase, you will receive a 100% 180-day money back guarantee.Should you not notice results within the first 180 days of purchase – you can always ask for a refund.

Check out the current Hair ReVital X pricing

Conclusion

To regain your hair and promote growth, the Hair ReVital X Zenith Labs supplement presents itself as a viable option. After all, it utilizes only natural herbs and ingredients to facilitate a safe transition. However, you must keep in mind that the Hair ReVital X is merely a dietary supplement.

Therefore, it is not formulated to replace drugs, medication, or medical programs you may be currently undergoing. Before you begin to start taking the supplement, it is advised to consult your physician and include them in your journey. Furthermore, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is highly advised against using these supplements.

Is the Hair ReVital X supplement FDA approved? Check out the official website to find out

Media Contact: support@healthyhairremedy.net | 1 (800) 928-1184

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

story.kisspr.com


This news has been published for the above source. Hair ReVital X [ID=15276]

The content publisher provides the information without warranty off any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. Always consult a licensed professional for legal and medical advice. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the source of the story above.

Attachment


