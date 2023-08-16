New hair salon looks to fill gap in black hair care services in San Luis Obispo

TechCrunch

Lunar technology company Intuitive Machines may well be the first private American company to land a spacecraft on the moon. The company said Monday that it was targeting a six-day slot starting on November 15 to launch its IM-1 lunar lander mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that were awarded NASA contracts to deliver payloads to the lunar surface under the agency’s “Commercial Lunar Payload Services” program.