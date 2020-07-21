Hair salons, barbershops get new guidance for outdoor services in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday during his coronavirus briefing that new guidance is being released that clarifies how hair salons and barbershops may be able to operate outdoors. Many California businesses in counties on the state's coronavirus watchlist had to close their indoor operations for the second time since the pandemic began. For restaurants, that meant moving tables outside. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons have not been able to do that. However, the new guidelines allow for services to be conducted outside. Get the full story in the video above.