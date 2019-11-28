HairClub® CEO Serves Thanksgiving Feast to Employees

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40-years, HairClub®, the leading provider of hair regrowth, replacement and restoration solutions, has been serving men and women experiencing hair loss. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, HairClub's President and CEO, Mike Nassar, donned an apron and served turkey to employees and their families.

Mike was joined by other members of the executive team who graciously dished out traditional Thanksgiving favorites, as well as a variety of international dishes, reflecting the diversity of the HairClub family. Nearly 150 employees and their families dined on delectable recipes, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potato souffle, and papa a la Huancina, a Peruvian side dish made from boiled yellow potatoes, covered by a yellow, creamy cheese sauce and accompanied with hard-boiled eggs and black olives.

The Thanksgiving celebration took place on the spacious second-floor outdoor veranda at HairClub's Boca Raton, Florida, headquarters on a beautiful, South Florida night. The sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday season filled the air. Children laughed and played under the stars while festive music echoed throughout the patio.

HairClub has a long-standing reputation for focusing on employee engagement and corporate social responsibility. Throughout the year, HairClub employees enjoy numerous social events and actively participate in philanthropy in their communities. In just the past few months, employees have partaken in activities around Memorial Day, Independence Day, a Summer Party, Labor Day, Halloween, preparing food at a local food bank, collecting back-to-school supplies, providing free haircuts to residents of the Miami Rescue Mission, and a company soccer tournament, among others.

"It's certainly not lost on me that happy employees are the best employees," said Mike Nassar, President, and CEO of HairClub. "Our human resources department has been crushing it in this area, and it shows in employee retention and job satisfaction. Serving the turkey is just a small gesture I can make to reinforce how much I appreciate the hard work of our employees. We felt it important to include employees' families in the festivity because HairClub is our extended family, and we are thankful for them."

About HairClub®

Founded in 1976, HairClub® is North America's number one provider of time-tested, proven hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss alternatives.

