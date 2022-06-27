‘Get a haircut’ - Police report details moments before musician was attacked outside South Station

A Boston Police “incident report” released Monday in the alleged beating of a local musician outside South Station offers some new insight into the attack on Adam Neufell by a group of young men.

Boston 25 News first reported on this case on Saturday.

Neufell, the drummer for the Massachusetts-based rock band “Young Other,” said he was assaulted early Friday morning after a night in the city with his girlfriend. He and his girlfriend were trying to get home after missing a train when the alleged assault happened.

Video shows several young men beating Neufell, before the group races back to the SUV they were traveling in. Boston 25 is blurring the video because no arrests have been made.

The redacted incident report from Boston Police shows officers got a call to respond to South Station at 12:09 a.m. Friday.

“...the victim... and his girlfriend were looking at a map located outside of South Station,” according to the report.

“A grey Toyota 4Runner which had about 6-7 white ‘kids’ (suspects) all in the early 20′s yelled at (redacted) to get a haircut,” according to the report.

The police report indicates there was an exchange of words.

“...one of the suspects approached (redacted) first and punched him. (Redacted) then started to back up and all the suspects started to ‘beat’ him.

Another witness told police that the SUV took off down Atlantic Avenue in the direction of Seaport Boulevard.

The report indicates two videos were shared with officers which showed “3 white males ‘punching’ an individual several times while on the ground.”

Neufell was taken to Tufts Medical Center for treatment.

Relatives and friends of Neufell, age 20, told Boston 25 on Saturday that Neufell suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

Neufell’s band “Young Other,” bills itself as a rock band “with a cutting, modern twist on the ‘Seattle Sound’ backed with explosive drums, bass licks fusing groove and intricacy, and melodic guitar work boasting solos that speak.”

Story continues

On Sunday, the band asked its fans to keep Neufell in their prayers. Young Other recently returned from playing at the “Welcome to Rockville” festival at the Daytona Speedway down in Florida.

Boston police seek suspects in assault caught on video that left local musician seriously hurt

The band is scheduled to perform again next week.

“As of right now, Adam and his family are working close with doctors and specialists to determine the extent of his concussion and injuries, and if Adam will be able to perform at next week’s upcoming run of shows. We will keep everyone updated over the next few days with the answers that we received from the healthcare professionals,” said the band in a post to Instagram on Sunday.

Boston Police say the investigation remains active, but there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW