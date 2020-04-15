Need a haircut? Want a manicure? Coronavirus leaves barber shops, nail salons struggling

Robert Koske is trying to make ends meet after having to close his Florida salon because of the coronavirus

Robert Koske tried his best to stay ahead of the coronavirus, wiping down the door handles of his Sarasota, Florida, salon with bleach and making sure hand sanitizer was always nearby.

“We tried as much as we could to keep this thing at bay,’’ says Koske, owner of the Running With Scissors Hair Salon, who says the days before Easter would typically be his busiest, but in recent weeks the number of customers slowed to a trickle.

On April 2, the salon had to shut down because of a statewide order. And Koske is now trying to piece together loans to make ends meet.

“My job is hands-on,’’ he says, rattling off his bills from rent to electricity. "I need income.''

For millions of Americans, a trip to the barbershop or manicurist is as routine as a run to the grocery store. But that was before COVID-19, when many of those businesses had to shut their doors to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Now, weeks into mandatory shutdowns and orders to stay home, hairstylists, manicurists and masseuses are among the many personal care entrepreneurs struggling financially, tapping into their savings and applying for federal loans.

They worry that concerns about the virus may have a long-lasting impact on how they make a living. Customers may be wary of getting too close, no matter how badly they need their nails buffed or hair done. And some professionals admit they'd feel the same.

"I feel we would need to take necessary precautions with gloves and masks,'' says Alex Teyf, co-owner of Gino's Classic Barbershoppes in Atlanta, adding that it will take months for him to feel comfortable again. "It's ... surreal.''

Gino Teyf (left) and his son Alex own a trio of barber shops in Atlanta that have had to close because of the coronavirus crisis. More

Dwindling business, then a shutdown

Koske says at this time of year, customers would typically flow in to his salon eight to 10 hours a day. But in March "our business was starting to slow,'' he says. "People were canceling appointments … We only had a couple of clients who wanted to come in.’’

When Florida officials ordered nonessential businesses to shut their doors as of April 3, Koske, who's been in business since 2004, suddenly found himself out of work, along with a nail technician and three fellow stylists who work in his shop.

Now he is trying to get a loan through the Payment Protection Plan program that is part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

“I do have a little money saved, but not much,'' Koske says, adding that his landlord has given him a one-month abatement on rent. "It could get me to the first or second week of May.''

Among small business owners, 71% fear they'll never get back on their feet in the wake of the economic crisis sparked by COVID-19, according to a survey by LendingTree.

Nearly one out of every two entrepreneurs said they've taken on debt to survive, while 34% say they have tried to get aid but were not approved, and 69% say they do not have enough money to keep operating for another 90 days.

“Small businesses in virtually every industry and state have been hit hard by the coronavirus, and some will never reopen,” Hunter Stunzi, senior vice president of small business and investments at LendingTree, said in a statement. “Unfortunately attempts by lawmakers to clear a path for rapid funding have so far fallen short, as too many businesses are unsure or unable to access funds fast enough to save jobs."