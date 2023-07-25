Hairdresser who launched racist tirade at neighbour could face prison sentence

Katie Bradsell was arrested after launching a racist tirade at a neighbour - Marios Forshow/Cavendish Press

A woman called a mixed race man living next door to her “fat, smelly and sweaty” in a racist tirade, a court heard.

Katie Bradsell, a 32-year-old hairdresser, was arrested after she used racist and offensive language during a confrontation with Mohammed Ali, a fisherman, as they returned to their homes in Willow Hey, in Saughall near Chester, at the same time following separate trips.

Bradsell, who one neighbour told the court was unpopular in the cul-de-sac, also repeatedly insulted Mr Ali’s partner Georgina Rideal as another resident tried to calm her down.

During one tirade outside their terraced properties, Bradsell told Mr Ali: “You f---ing P--i, you fat smelly P--i, look at you, you revolt me”.

At Chester Magistrate’s Court, Bradsell, who had a previous conviction from 2020 for assaulting an emergency worker, was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment and warned that she faced six months in jail when she is sentenced next month.

The court heard she had moved into the cul-de-sac, where properties are worth up to £450,000, in 2014, but fell out with Ms Rideal over an unproven allegation of assault.

Matters came to a head in September last year, when Mr Ali and Ms Rideal returned home from a trip to a leisure centre.

Mr Ali explained how he had pulled up outside his home when Bradsell asked him what he was looking at as he carried his baby son into his home. She then proceeded to “batter” on the front door and hurl racist abuse, he said.

Mr Ali said: “Georgina opened the door again, and Katie was effing and blinding. I took my sandal off and waved it around telling her to ‘f--- off, go away.’ But she started saying racist words.

“I walked towards her with my sandal in my hand, told her to ‘f--- off, get the f--- away from me and my family and p--- off’. But she was raging and she was frothing. She was drunk – she drinks every day.

“The effing and blinding, calling me a P--i. I’m sorry, I’m not having that. But I wasn’t going to hit her – I just wanted her to get away from me and my family. I was saying: ‘Get away from me and my kids, you’re a disgusting b----.’ She was laughing at me.”

Bradsell, who denied wrongdoing, told the court: “I just pulled up from going to Aldi to do some family shopping – I was not drunk. I went to bring a black bin bag out, but Mr Ali got out of the car and said: ‘Here she is, the f---ing grass.’ He spat at me, which he does all the time.

She told the court Mr Ali and other neighbours were “bullies” who were “ganging up” on her to get her to move.

In a statement, Mr Ali said: ‘‘The language used to me was disgusting and abusive and caused me to become particularly angry and upset. I was targeted because of my skin colour or race. Nobody should be made to feel this way. I was frustrated because it happened in front of my partner and baby son. The whole incident was very distressing to me and my family.”

‘It’s not ok to say it’

Ms Rideal, a hospital volunteer, told the court that “when the ‘P’ word started to be shouted, in front of the children, it’s not OK”

She added: “My son is obviously mixed race, Mohammed is obviously mixed race, and it’s just not something that you think people will say any more in this day and age. It’s ignorant and shows a complete lack of intelligence. There are children in every house on the street. It’s not ok to say it.

“I cannot imagine what it must have felt like for Mohammed to be called that.”

Another neighbour, Samantha Williamson said: “It was pretty embarrassing, to be honest – quite a lot of people witnessed it in the street. When Mr Ali was shouting, Katie was on the phone, going back and forth, goading him, and I saw him getting quite irate. There were disgusting words from both sides.

“It’s fair to say none of the residents get on well with Katie Bradsell due to the ongoing issues we have with antisocial behaviour.”

Bradsell admitted her relationship with Ms Williamson was “horrendous” and that she was ‘‘not on good terms” with Miss Rideal, but denied using racial language.

She added: “Georgina has hit me twice and she has got arrested for it. But the police said: ‘I would not press charges if I was you, because you are a neighbour.’”

Ms Rideal had previously told the court: “I would say I am a good neighbour, but there was an allegation she made against me which was completely fabricated and made up and I sat in the cell for nine hours.”

Frances Miller JP concluded that Bradsell was “not consistent in your evidence and you tried to sidetrack and talk about other alleged offences that are not before the court today”.

