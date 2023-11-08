Haire trounces Collick in Fayetteville City Council District 4 race

D.J. Haire has been reelected to the District 4 seat on the Fayetteville City Council, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

With all precincts reporting, Haire netted 81.02% of the votes with 1,443 ballots, while his challenger, Stuart Collick, earned 18.08% of the votes with 322 ballots, according to the State Board of Elections website.

Haire, 64, has served 11 terms on the City Council, including a stint as mayor pro tem from 2012 to 2013. The real estate business owner is a Fayetteville native and father of five.

Heading into his 24th year as a public servant, Haire said he will continue to help address neighborhood concerns like speeding, overgrown yards, traffic flow and potholes.

"I'm going to be about the same thing that got me here," he said. "Taking care of people's concerns."

Overall, Haire said, he's thankful.

"I want to thank my residents, my voters, my poll workers, and I want to thank my wife and my family," he said.

Collick, 63, a military veteran, has never served on the City Council. Collick told The Fayetteville Observer in October that feeding, housing and employing homeless people are among the top challenges the city faces.

District 4 City Council candidates: D.J. Haire, left, and Stuart Collick.

