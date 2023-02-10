Hairless cat with Mexicles gang tattoo seized at Juárez state prison

A crackdown at a state prison in Juárez after a deadly mass breakout last month has resulted in the seizure of a variety of contraband. But a strange discovery this week was the cat's meow.

A Chihuahua state police canine unit patrolling the interior of the prison found a dark brown Egyptian hairless cat inked with tattoos, including the "Hecho en Mexico" logo utilized by the Mexicles gang, officials said.

A hairless cat with an "Hecho en Mexico" tattoo used by the Mexicles gang was found living in the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez. The cat was turned over to animal welfare authorities.

The gangster gato was found wandering around the interior of the prison after state police took command of the troubled facility following a deadly mass breakout on the morning of New Year's Day.

The cat, which was suspected of having belonged to an imprisoned Mexicles gang leader, was handed over to the Juárez animal rescue shelter.

Mexicles leader killed, prison escapees captured

On the morning of Jan. 1, a deadly attack, prison riot and breakout allegedly organized by the Mexicles resulted in the deaths of 10 guards and seven prisoners and the escape of 30 inmates. In the month since, 22 of the 30 escapees have been either captured or killed, Chihuahua state authorities said this week.

Ernesto Alfredo Piñon de la Cruz, the Mexicles gang's eye-patched reputed leader nicknamed "El Neto" who was the suspected mastermind of the escape, was killed Jan. 5 in a shootout in Juárez with Mexican security forces.

A hairless cat with an "Hecho en Mexico" tattoo used by the Mexicles gang was found living in the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez. The cat was turned over to animal welfare authorities.

The Mexicles is one of the most-dangerous gangs in Juárez and operates inside prisons and on the streets. The gang was formed in the late 1980s by Mexican citizens in the Texas prison system. The Mexicles have been known to use tattoos of the "Hecho en Mexico" eagle logo, though similar tattoos also are used as a display of Mexican heritage by people who aren't gang members.

Mechanical bull, 'VIP' cells found

The fallout from the mass escape included the discovery of comfortable contraband-filled "VIP" prison cells, the warden's firing and the transfer of about 200 high-risk inmates to federal prisons in distant parts of Mexico.

Story continues

The seized prison contraband included a mechanical bull, a cash-filled safe, Santa Muerte folk saint figurines, drugs, sharp weapons and numerous appliances, including televisions, video game systems, space heaters and electric fans.

Statues of the Santa Muerte were among contraband seized and destroyed by Chihuahua state authorities at the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez in early February.

More than 2,800 items were seized and destroyed, including being run over by a road roller in a recent show of force by state authorities. "The privileges are over," Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos declared.

Cereso is an acronym for Centro de Readaptación Social, or Center for Social Re-adaptation. The Chihuahua state-run prison houses about 3,900 inmates.

Violence in Mexico:Gunmen hunt down, kill 6 men in Juárez neighborhood

Spiked baseball bats, knives and clubs were among a variety of contraband weapons discovered inside the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez after a prison break on Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Cat with a Juárez gang tattoo found at Cereso No. 3 state prison