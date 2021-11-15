Haiti: Another suspect in Jovenel Moïse assassination has been arrested

A key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested, Haiti’s foreign minister confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Samir Handal was arrested in Turkey on Sunday night after arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight, Haiti Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph said. Handal had left for Turkey from Miami, where he had been hiding out.

He is the second suspect in the July 7 assassination of Moïse to be arrested in the past month. Mario Palacios Palacios, a former Colombian military officer, was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica, last month after surrendering. Palacios remains in custody in Jamaica, despite a request by Haiti for his extradition.

Jamaica doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Haiti, which means that Palacios could soon find himself back in Colombia under a deportation order from a Jamaica judge, who found him guilty of illegally entering the country, according to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper.

Handal fled Port-au-Prince days after the middle-of-the-night assassination of Moïse. The president was shot several times and had been tortured, a Haiti police investigation report revealed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was seriously injured.

Joseph said Haitian authorities were alerted on Sunday about Handal’s travels and asked for Turkey’s cooperation. The country’s foreign ministry was provided with a copy of Handal’s arrest warrant.

There was also an Interpol request, though it didn’t become active until Sunday. Turkey was provided with the confirmation number of the Interpol notice.

“This is a huge step in the investigation,” Joseph said. “I myself am more than determined do justice to the president and make sure that it’s rendered to his allies, his family and more importantly, the country.

“When we render justice to the president we render it to the whole nation,” he added.