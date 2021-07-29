In Haiti, COVID pandemic rages amid political crisis

David Alire Garcia
·3 min read

By David Alire Garcia

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Laying on her side in a sleeveless peach-colored dress, an elderly patient groaned as she gasped for air in one of the Haitian capital's few medical units equipped to care for those hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 81-year-old wore a clear plastic mask on her face attached to a metal tank providing 21 liters of oxygen per minute, the maximum reserved for the most serious COVID-19 cases at St. Luke's Hospital on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.

"Each breath she takes, every respiratory movement, is very painful," said Dr. Nathalie Colas, the hospital's medical director, on a tour of the ward, where rooms were separated by thin curtains that moved gently with the Caribbean breeze and humming ceiling fans.

As Haiti has been plunged into political turmoil by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise this month, the poorest country in the Americas has battled the pandemic against a backdrop of scant medical resources, lack of vaccines, and simmering street violence.

About 40 COVID-19 patients were receiving care at St. Luke's, down from around 100 over the past few months. That could be a sign that the pandemic is easing in the crisis-racked country, which still bears the scars of a devastating 2010 earthquake.

But it's almost impossible to know for sure, according to Father Rick Frechette, St. Luke's founder and president. "I can't even guess," he said.

Frechette said there were many other factors at play, including an almost total absence of testing and vaccines, plus the raging gang violence that keeps many infected Haitians from accessing medical care.

In a cavernous warehouse, where supplies were stacked high next to an industrial oxygen concentrator capable of filling 40 tanks a day, Frechette paused at a spot where coffins were assembled with scraps of wood.

"We need them all the time," he said. The death rate among the roughly 800 COVID-19 patients treated to date at the hospital was running at around 10%, Frechette said.

Haiti's already under-resourced administration was plunged into chaos by Moise's killing, which the government blamed on a gang of mostly Colombian mercenaries. A newly appointed prime minister said this week he would try to hold elections as soon as possible.

Haiti's health ministry reported on July 6 nearly 19,400 total infections and only 487 deaths. But the numbers have not been updated since and many experts are skeptical of them.

"The figures are wrong," said Dr. Ronald LaRoche, who runs Haiti's DASH network of nonprofit private clinics that provide comprehensive medical services to some 40,000 patients for $10 a month.

"We must have a higher contagion rate than the whole world," he said, pointing to packed public transportation and crowded living conditions in the impoverished nation.

Vaccination rates are amongst the lowest in the world.

This week, St. Luke's is scheduled to begin administering some of Haiti's first publicly-distributed coronavirus vaccines, following a 500,000-dose donation from the U.S. government via the COVAX global vaccine program aimed at boosting inoculations in poor countries.

But LaRoche said the population is much more resistant to the virus thanks to strong immune systems built up by exposure to many other bugs over years.

The median age of Haiti's nearly 12 million people is about 23, according to data from Haiti's IHSI statistics agency, and average life expectancy is barely 64, another factor that has likely cut the former French colony's pandemic toll.

At St. Luke's COVID-19 ward, happy endings are the most common outcome.

"I suffered so much, but after two weeks I'm almost good to go home," said a smiling Vil Aublard, a 54-year-old artist and father of two, sat upright in his bed.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Additional reporting by Andre Paultre and Robenson Sanson, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Isolated Myanmar calls for international help as COVID cases surge

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called in a speech for more cooperation on prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, including with fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and "friendly countries", the Global New Light of Myanmar reported. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with regular protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias.

  • Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -A top security official of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the assassination plot, his lawyer said on Tuesday, as another aide's apparent account of the event was leaked on social media. Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested on Monday, lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters, nearly three weeks after Moise was killed on July 7 in the middle of the night at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of more than 20 mostly Colombian mercenaries. Civil's arrest followed the earlier detention of another senior member of Moise's security detail, Dimitri Herard.

  • The biggest loser at the Olympics? Japanese racism

    A glaring omission from this media conversation is the importance of the games in combating racism, specifically the host country’s 'hafu' issue.

  • Now at Olympics, Pedri losing count of games after 11 months

    Even Pedri Gonzalez can’t be sure how many games he has played in this never-ending season. “I think it’s a very high figure,” said the Barcelona midfielder, who played for Spain at the European Championship and is now playing some more for his country at the Tokyo Olympics. It turns out he has played 70 matches in 11 months in a season of rapid progress, and he could get three more games if Spain reaches the Olympic final on Aug. 7.

  • Five Cuban generals dead in recent days – is the Covid spike to blame?

    Observers fear pandemic could be responsible for deaths, adding intrigue to freedom protests taking place in Cuba and US Protesters gather in Little Havana, Miami to protest against the communist government in Cuba. Florida is home to more than 1.5m exiles and first and second-generation Cuban-Americans. Photograph: Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Five mostly elderly and retired Cuban military generals have died in recent days in mysterious circumstances, the country’s communist regime has confirmed, ad

  • Haiti premier says he plans elections as quickly as possible

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haiti's new Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday said the government plans to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month. Already struggling with political paralysis, economic malaise and gang-fueled violence, Haiti was pushed deeper into turmoil by the killing of Moise, which the government blamed on a group of mostly Colombian mercenaries. Western powers have encouraged Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, to elect a new leadership as early as possible to give democratic legitimacy to the government.

  • Haiti's new PM pledges to hold elections soon after slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's newly installed prime minister, Ariel Henry, held his first press conference on Wednesday as he pledged to hold elections as soon as possible following the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry said the government's mission is to hold free, honest and transparent elections with a large voter turnout as he stressed the need for security. Henry stressed the importance of reconciliation and unity, adding that he wants a new model of government: one that is transparent “and above all, free of corruption.”

  • The Bachelorette 's Katie Thurston Opens Up about Chest Scar from Undergoing a Lumpectomy at 20

    "Because I was only 20, I discovered this on my own," Katie Thurston wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday

  • Denver police partnering with feds in crackdown on violent crime

    Denver is partnering with federal authorities to crack down on illegal firearm possession and combat rising violent crime in the city. Why it matters: The number of deadly shootings in Denver have soared to new highs since 2020, and the spike in homicides comes coupled with an uptick in police shootings, according to a list compiled by Colorado Public Radio. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: On Wednesday, Denver officials announced that

  • Hushpuppi: Nigerian influencer pleads guilty to money laundering

    Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, posted photos of his lavish lifestyle to 2.5m Instagram followers.

  • Rihanna to release new Fenty Parfum fragrance

    Rihanna will soon be launching Fenty’s first fragrance. The singer, designer, and beauty mogul is keeping the details under wraps, […] The post Rihanna to release new Fenty Parfum fragrance appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lawyer trademarks skateboarding phenom's nickname without her knowledge

    A random act of kindness from a stranger could go a long way for 13-year-old Rayssa Leal.

  • Coroner IDs gunman in Southern California shooting

    Authorities have identified the gunman involved in a California standoff that killed a sheriff's deputy and three others who were held hostage in a San Joaquin Valley home. The shooter, identified Tuesday as Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., was fatally shot by Kern County sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office has not said what led to the deadly shootings or the specifics of the 41-year-old's previous arrests.

  • Report: Xavien Howard asked Dolphins to shift future money to 2021

    Report: Xavien Howard asked Dolphins to shift future money to 2021

  • CDC: Color-coded map shows where Americans need to wear masks again, and where you can go maskless, outside of schools

    Vaccinated people can still spread the Delta variant, which is one of the biggest reasons masks are being recommended indoors again.

  • Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

    Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"

  • Miami doctor to Gov. Desantis: Three things you need to do now to help us fight COVID | Opinion

    As a doctor and a physician in Miami, I’m distressed to see hospitals in Florida are starting to fill up with COVID-19 cases, again. One in Jacksonville reported the most COVID-19 patients ever, and more children are being hospitalized. So far, nearly 39,000 Floridians have died in 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet Gov. Ron DeSantis is throwing a ticker tape parade for himself while COVID-19 cases are spiking, again.

  • Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Surgical Complications, Tearfully Says She Was Rejected from ERs

    “It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone,” Ruby Rose said, before encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine

  • N95 and KN95 Masks Are Held to Different Standards, So You Need to Be Careful When Choosing One

    As the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., you need to mask up—even if you're vaccinated. Here's how to find the right mask for you.

  • Column: I wish I could be angry with the unvaccinated. Being Black makes that complicated

    There's a white privilege to denouncing everyone who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For those who are Black, there's systemic racism to consider.