‘Haiti is like the forgotten emergency.’ UN needs $62 million to combat hunger crisis

The United Nations World Food Program is scaling up emergency food assistance in Haiti, where a protracted political and economic crises are fanning a humanitarian disaster.

But the available food is only enough to last until the end of the month, WFP’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Miguel Barreto, told the Miami Herald.

“We need immediate support to continue the operational plan, which means basically to reach 700,000 people during the next eight months,” Barreto said.

WFP, on Friday, issued an appeal for $62 million. The appeal and scale up in food distributions come as anti-government protests in Haiti begin to wane and and many schools in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere re-open after more than two months of a countrywide lock-down that disrupted daily life as well as humanitarian assistance.

Osena Previlon, 42, is a mother of two who grows vegetables in Haiti’s Central Plateau area, close to the town of Gonaives. She shares the responsibility of the fields with other farmers and they share the harvests. Osena is member of a group of 250 men and women small holder farmers working with a local World Food Program partner to provide fresh food for the school feeding program. More

For many poor Haitians, the situation has become even more desperate than usual, Barreto said. Food prices have risen by more than 20%, the local currency has severely depreciated and a drought has reduced agricultural yields. Add to this, the ongoing political crisis has blocked roads, bankrupt businesses and disrupted food markets.

“Haiti is like the forgotten emergency,” Barreto said. “This is a hidden crisis. In the middle of all of these humanitarian crises in African, in Asia, Haiti is out of the media because there is not a natural disaster, there is not a conflict so that’s why we are appealing. The situation is very desperate.”

Haiti needs more than remittances, U.S. ambassador says, it needs investment

According to the 2019 Global Hunger Index, Haiti suffers from serious hunger, ranking 111th out of 117 countries. The data shows that while the country had made substantial progress between 2005 and 2010 period, its ranking soon regressed.

Last month, the U.S. Agency for International Development agreed to grant an additional 2,000 metric tons of emergency food — rice, green peas and cooking oil — in Haiti through WFP. The agency said at the time, it made the decision after reviewing data showing that 3.67 million Haitians are facing either a crisis or emergency when it comes to accessing food,

Barreto, in the interview with the Herald, said he learned Friday that USAID will also provide WFP with an additional $4 million in cash transfers to help Haitians.

Of the 3 million-plus Haitians facing a hunger crisis, Barreto said 1 million are at risk of experiencing high rates of acute malnutrition. The plan, he said, is to reach 70% of them, including individuals living in urban areas., something WFP has not done since the earthquake in 2010.

“They are really in a very bad situation,” he said.

Workers off-load food assistance from trucks at the Chansolme school in northwest Haiti the World Food Program set up a general food distribution point. More