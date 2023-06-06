Haiti hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake as nation reels from floods that killed 42

A preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of Haiti on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring others, according to AP.

The earthquake hit near Les Abricots, Haiti, at a depth of about 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The three victims were discovered under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for additional victims, Frankel Maginaire with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie told the AP.

Maginaire told AP several children were taken to hospitals with injuries they suffered after "they panicked and ran."

The earthquake comes after severe floods and landslides rocked the island nation of Haiti this past weekend, resulting in 42 people dead, 85 injured and 11 missing as of Tuesday morning.

A mix of heavy rain and wind slammed the country June 2 and 3, causing extensive damage to structures across the island, according to officials.

With hurricane season underway and Haiti recovering from two disasters, here's what you need to know about the natural disasters occurring on the island.

How many people have been impacted by the flooding?

According to the Haitian Civil Protection Agency, nearly 12,800 people have been impacted by the flooding and the number of casualties is continuing to rise. As of Tuesday morning, 6,334 people have been evacuated from the island and a total of 13,500 people have houses flooded.

Multiple roads are also destroyed. According to the Haitian Civil Protection Agency, the majority of the rivers are overflowing in the country's West, North-East and North-West departments. As of Tuesday, 19 people have died in the Ouest department while five municipalities have been "hardly impacted" by the flooding.

What parts of Haiti were impacted?

A majority of the country was hit by the rain causing flooding and landslides. According to AP, the World Food Program said the most significant damage was to Port-au-Prince’s metropolitan area and in the island's western region.

What do the rescue efforts look like currently?

Both the Haitian Civil Protection Agency and the Red Cross have begun rescue operations in the country. The World Food Program in Haiti also said they are providing meals to people throughout the island impacted by the disaster.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international help following the flooding and landslides.

Jean-Martin Bauer, Haiti's acting humanitarian coordinator, said the Directorate General for Civil Protection has activated the National Emergency Operations Centre following the disasters, according to a statement from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti.

"Although this is not a cyclone nor a tropical storm, considerable damage was observed in the affected areas. The humanitarian community is working alongside national institutions to assist the affected people," Bauer said in the release.

How is the weather going to be like looking forward?

There's a chance for thunderstorms and rains across the country over the next 24 hours, with the rest of the week having temperatures in the 90s with partly sunny skies.

