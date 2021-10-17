Haiti kidnap: 400 Mawozo accused of US missionary kidnap

·2 min read
Cathedral ruins in Port-au-Prince
More than 600 kidnappings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021

A notorious gang is behind the kidnap of a group of North American missionaries near Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, officials say.

The five men, seven women and five children were returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were abducted on Saturday.

Officials say they are being held by the 400 Mawozo gang - also blamed for the kidnap of Catholic clergy in April.

Haiti has one of the highest rates of kidnapping in the world.

This year has been particularly bad, with more than 600 kidnappings recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, compared with 231 over the same period last year, according to a local civil society group.

The rise has come in the wake of President Jovenel Moïse's assassination in July, as rival factions fight to gain control of the country in the face of a struggling police force.

The Catholic Church has previously described the situation as "a descent into hell", with gangs taking people from all walks of life, both local and foreign.

According to Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in Port-au-Prince, the vast majority of kidnappings were carried out by the 400 Mawozo gang.

Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press news agency it was thought the gang was also behind Saturday's kidnap of the missionary group - 16 US citizens and one Canadian. News agency AFP said an unknown number of locals had also been taken.

The missionaries - who had travelled to the country with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries - were seized shortly after leaving the town of Croix-des-Bouquets, an area controlled by the gang.

Mr Jean said it fit with the "type of kidnapping that 400 Mawozo do", telling the Miami Herald that taking an entire bus load of people was known as "a collective kidnapping".

The Washington Post said one of those abducted posted a Whatsapp message calling for help.

"Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray pray. We don't know where they are taking us," it said.

The 400 Mawozo gang normally demands a ransom. In April, it demanded $1m (£722,000) for the safe return of the Catholic clergy. It is unclear if any demands have been made for the return of the missionaries.

Christian Aid Ministries, which supports Haitians largely through donations and supplies shelter, food and clothing to children and helps to fund their education, said in a statement on Sunday it was "praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers, and the families, friends, and churches of those affected".

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

    The Ohio-based group was about to return to the U.S. after building an orphanage in Haiti.

  • ‘Reprehensible.’ Vandal pastes over welcome sign at proposed Boise homeless shelter

    While the proposed location has faced opposition, “it’s even more frightening when hate is so openly displayed,” the shelter’s director said.

  • Haiti: US missionaries reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince

    As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families have reportedly been kidnapped.

  • Russian film crew returns to Earth in Soyuz capsule

    Actress Yulia Peresild, producer-director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy touched down on Earth at 0435GMT in the Kazakhstan steppe. Over 12 days in space, Peresild and Shipenko filmed scenes for their movie "the Challenge" in which Peresild plays a doctor, who travels to the space station to save a cosmonaut's life.The project has Russia beating the U.S. in the latest chapter in the space race - movie making.Last year, NASA announced plans for Hollywood star Tom Cruise to blast off on a SpaceX rocket for a yet-to-be-named film.

  • U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti as gangs grow more brazen

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -A U.S. Christian aid organization on Sunday said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti, a further sign the Caribbean nation's gangs are growing increasingly brazen amid political and economic crises. The group was in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said it had no information on who was behind the abduction nor where they took the group, which includes 16 Americans and one Canadian.

  • Gangs expand territory as Haiti government struggles to stay in control

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry attempted on Sunday to lead a ceremony commemorating the death of one of the country's founding fathers, his delegation was met with a volley of gunfire that forced officials to withdraw. It was a further sign of the growing power of the Caribbean nation's gangs, who on Saturday kidnapped a group of Christian missionaries traveling near the capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have become more comfortable committing crimes outside the territory they control since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, said human rights activist Pierre Esperance.

  • Chicago museum fires all of it's mostly White female, financially well-off docents for lack of diversity

    The Art Institute of Chicago fired all of its trained volunteers and guides last month, who were mostly older White women, in order to diversify its team.

  • Billy Graham statue at the US Capitol won’t represent me, many others in NC

    Why I think the statue of the Rev. Billy Graham planned for the US Capitol is state-sponsored Christian evangelism. (Opinion)

  • In the Land of the Godfather Comes a Ban on Them

    CATANIA, Italy — The mother had prepared everything for the baptism. She dressed her infant son Antonio in a handmade satin suit with tails and a matching cream-colored top hat glittering with rhinestones. She hired the photographers and bought the baby a gold cross. She booked a big buffet lunch for the whole clan at the Copacabana. But as the parish priest in the Sicilian city of Catania went through the usual liturgy, calling on the family to renounce Satan and ladling holy water on the squir

  • Video: Biden walking through ritzy DC restaurant maskless, violating citywide mandate

    Video footage shows a maskless President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walking through a Washington, D.C., restaurant, breaking the city's mask mandate for indoor venues.

  • Don't blame Sharia for Islamic extremism -- blame colonialism

    Warning that Islamic extremists want to impose fundamentalist religious rule in American communities, right-wing lawmakers in dozens of U.S. states have tried banning Sharia, an Arabic term often understood to mean Islamic law. These political debates – which cite terrorism and political violence in the Middle East to argue that Islam is incompatible with modern society – reinforce stereotypes that the Muslim world is uncivilized. They also reflect ignorance of Sharia, which is not a strict lega

  • Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

    A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

  • Cowboys’ Sham, ‘I have friends who are Holocaust survivors. Tell them it didn’t happen.’

    The radio voices of the Cowboys and Rangers are enraged over a Southlake Carroll ISD administrator’s suggestion that “opposing” views of Holocaust should be taught.

  • Former officer and NASA exec found guilty of murdering neighbor after years of disputes over loud music and dog poop

    After Michael Hetle fired a seventh and final shot into Javon Prather's body, he turned to Prather's wife and asked, "You want it too?"

  • Meet the Tomahawk-Toting QAnoner Terrorizing School Boards

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via TwitterThe audience at a meeting last month of the Ankeny, Iowa, school board exploded over the prospect of the board reinstating a mask mandate, with parents shouting at board members who supported the mask rule.“We know where you live!” one parent yelled at the school board members. “We’re going to stalk you!”The scene, which ended with the board voting to reimpose the mask rule, looked like so many other school board meetings across the count

  • A California man who twice broke into his dad's former home was fatally shot by the new owners, authorities say

    The intruder was shot and killed after he broke into the home for a second time hours after he was released from jail for the first break-in.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • A Tennessee judge created and used policies - and a non-existent law - to jail children, investigation finds

    "I'm very harsh. I like to think I'm fair, but I'm tough," the judge, who touted her record as a disciplinarian, said in a 2015 interview.

  • How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women

    Sarah Baartman was an international sensation of objectification. British LibraryIn “BLACK EFFECT,” a track from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2018 collaborative album “EVERYTHING IS LOVE,” Beyoncé describes a quintessential Black female form: Stunt with your curls, your lips, Sarah Baartman hips Gotta hop into my jeans like I hop into my whip, yeah The celebration of Sarah Baartman’s features marks a departure from her historical image. Saartjie “Sarah” Baartman was an African woman who, in the early 180

  • Brian Laundrie's father was captured removing a yellow protest sign about his daughter from his front yard, report says

    The Laundrie home in North Port, Florida has been met by protesters since Brian's disappearance in mid-September.