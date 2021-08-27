'Haiti needs partners who treat it with respect': After a devastating and deadly earthquake, Haiti still searches for answers
Nearly two weeks after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake ravaged the Caribbean country of Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people, its citizens and aid workers continue the treacherous work of rebuilding the region. And while an all-hands-on-deck approach has consumed the western part of Hispaniola, many Haitians are wary of too much foreign intervention that could leave them in a worse position than they’re currently in.