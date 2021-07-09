Haiti needs new U.N. peace-keeping mission, after Trump’s terrible decision to kill it | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s one thing President Biden could do immediately to stop the chaos in Haiti, which threatens to result in more violence and a possible refugee crisis: reverse former President Trump’s disastrous 2017 decision to cut funding for the United Nations’ peace-keeping forces in that country.

Granted, there have been five United Nations missions in Haiti over the past 30 years, and none of them was able to help the country get back on its feet.

But there is a growing sense in the international diplomatic community — especially after the shocking July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse — that Haiti is currently ungovernable, and that only a U.N. peace-keeping mission or a consortium of friendly nations can supervise a fair election and help a new government take office.

Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, whose country shares the Hispaniola island with Haiti and is affected more than most other nations by the Haitian crisis, told me in a telephone interview Friday that “a robust international presence in Haiti is needed.”

Alvarez said that “there is a real danger of a ‘Somalization’ in Haiti that could affect the peace and security of the whole region.” He was referring to the period of mayhem, tribal wars, state failure and migration crisis that tore apart Somalia in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In Haiti, the gangs have grown impressively in size and in the power of their weaponry, and are increasingly acquiring a very important territorial power in Port-au-Prince,” Alvarez told me. “These gangs are reaching a level of political autonomy like we’ve never seen before.”

As I’m writing these lines, there is confusion over who is governing in Haiti. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was supposed to step down only days after Moise’s assassination. Before his death, Moise had appointed a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, to take over, but he had not yet been sworn in. Both men now claim to be Haiti’s legitimate prime ministers, and there is no functioning parliament.

Alvarez, the Dominican Republic’s foreign minister, declined to elaborate on whether the United Nations or a consortium of nations should be in charge of a new international mission to Haiti. He said any such mission could only go at the invitation of the Haitian government.

Many diplomats who have served in Haiti tell me that only the United Nations has the experience in the field to be able to calm Haiti and help create a functioning democracy.

Edmond Mulet, a Guatemalan diplomat who twice led the United Nations’ MINUSTAH peacekeeping forces in Haiti, in 2006 and again in 2010, told me that what’s needed now is a major expansion of the skeleton U.N. security crew that was left in Haiti after Trump cut funding for the estimated 9,000 MINUSTAH troops and effectively dissolved that peace-keeping mission in 2017.

“Trump’s decision was a big mistake,” Mulet told me. “It was a premature withdrawal, because the dissuasive presence of U.N. peace-keeping troops in Haiti is very important.”

Asked why many Haitians are critical of previous U.N. peace-keeping missions in Haiti, Mulet said that the U.N. peace-keepers never had a real chance to do their job because, among other things, they were always withdrawn prematurely and never had a strong mandate.

During his stints as MINUSTAH chief in Haiti, Mulet was not allowed to carry out security operations without coordination with Haiti’s National Police, some of whose officers were in cahoots with the gangs, he said. Many U.N. security operations failed because the gang leaders were tipped off in advance, he added.

“What’s needed in Haiti is a long-term mission of between 15 to 20 years, with an executive mandate,” Mulet told me.

Other veteran Haiti watchers like George A. Fauriol, of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, support the idea of a shorter-term U.N. mission.

“The U.N. could play a role in a limited engagement related to elections and the period immediately after the elections,” Fauriol told me. “That sounds plausible, and maybe even necessary.”

Indeed, to prevent a cycle of violence and a new refugee crisis that could affect much of the region, Biden should push for a new U.N. peace-keeping mission with expanded powers. Trump goofed badly on Haiti, and Biden should urgently repair the damage.

----

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Barron Trump Was Spotted in New York City

    The President's youngest child turned 15 this year.

  • Psaki ends press briefing with a parting shot at Trump's long shot social media lawsuit

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a parting shot at former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. She said her boss, President Joe Biden, has more important things to worry about.

  • Mike Pence reportedly once 'lost it' after Trump threw a crumpled newspaper article at him

    Mike Pence reportedly once 'lost it' after Trump threw a crumpled newspaper article at him

  • Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos

    Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]

  • European Parliament calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics as Xi Jinping lobbies Greece

    European officials should “decline invitations” to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights abuses, lawmakers in the European Parliament agreed Thursday, but Chinese officials are using their economic clout on the continent to avoid a comprehensive boycott.

  • Donald Trump Jr. was mocked for trying to crowdfund legal fees for his dad to sue Facebook, Twitter, and Google

    Donald Trump Jr. asked his followers on Telegram to donate to his father's PAC. Some people mocked the request considering his family's wealth.

  • Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been terminated as the director of one of Trump's golf courses in Scotland

    The termination followed a 15-count indictment against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization alleging fraud and tax crimes.

  • DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

    He nodded in agreement when Biden visited and hailed their joint appearance as a sign that those with opposing political views can work together in a crisis. And he even skipped a rally in Sarasota headlined by former President Donald Trump, whose early endorsement was crucial in helping DeSantis win the governor's race in 2018. Since that victory, DeSantis has often taken his cues from Trump.

  • Scoop: Israeli prime minister took secret trip to Jordan to visit king

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Jordan secretly last week and met with King Abdullah II at his palace in Amman, a former Israeli official tells Axios.Why it matters: This was the first meeting between the king and an Israeli prime minister in more than five years. It follows a long period of tensions between Abdullah and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and comes as Bennett attempts to reset the relationship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

    Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged. Militia attacks have only been increasing against the U.S. in military bases in both Iraq and Syria.

  • Chris Hayes Spots The Angle That Trump Supporters Are Missing On COVID-19 Vaccines

    "If they’re going to pick a deceptive narrative to go with, why not go with that one?" asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • Michelle Obama Sharing This Photo With Nancy Reagan Reminds Us of a Different Age in Politics

    Yesterday would have been former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s 100th birthday, and fellow former First Lady Michelle Obama marked the occasion with a sweet photo from a lunch they’d shared back in 2013, when the Obamas were first settling in to the White House and Michelle called on a predecessor to help her find her […]

  • Wharton Grad Set to Take on Big Tech as New India Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- India has named a former bureaucrat who graduated from the country’s top engineering school its new Information Technology minister, appointing a new point person to handle an increasingly fractious relationship with the world’s largest technology giants.Ashwini Vaishnaw, 51, will head the ministries of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications as well as Railways, the government announced late on Tuesday evening. The incoming minister has an MBA from the Wharton School

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fund Was a Bust. Now, Its Donation Page Has Disappeared.

    Spencer Platt/GettyAfter raising a paltry sum of money from supporters and attracting little interest from former President Donald Trump, a web page created to fundraise for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund has vanished.According to a cached version of that webpage, the sluggish fundraising vehicle was taken offline at some point between Wednesday morning and Thursday. As of early Thursday evening, the “Rudy Giuliani Legal Defense Fund” page had yet to return.Bernie Kerik, another Trump loyali

  • Tran Thien Khiem, 1925-2021

    In the aftermath of the first Persian Gulf War, an exultant President George H.W. Bush told an audience of U.S. legislators that “by God, we’ve kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.”

  • Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam

    Ethiopia's construction of a massive dam on a tributary of the Nile River, which the UN Security Council meets about on Thursday, is raising regional tensions notably with Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water supply.

  • Melania Trump Spotted in New York for First Time Since Leaving the White House: 'She Never Liked Press Scrutiny'

    Sources tell PEOPLE that Melania and her 15-year-old son, Barron, will spend the summer in both Manhattan and in Bedminster, New Jersey

  • Damning Trump Supercut Uses His Own Words To Show Why He’s In Big Legal Trouble

    MeidasTouch finds old Trump comments that could come back to haunt him in court.

  • New video surfaces of Mexican president's brother taking stacks of cash

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican news outlet broadcast video on Thursday of a brother of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receiving stacks of cash several years ago, just ahead of a national vote in which the now-ruling party was competing in its first election. The new video marks the second time that a brother of the president can be seen accepting large amounts of cash, several years before Lopez Obrador rode to a landslide presidential election victory in 2018 on a pledge to root out rampant corruption. In the video released late on Thursday by Mexican news outlet Latinus, Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador can be seen receiving an envelope stuffed with a large stack of bills, which a narrator says totaled 150,000 pesos ($7,500) and were part of a recurring set of payments.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Asked These Incredibly Suspicious Questions About Ghislaine Maxwell

    Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffery Epstein. Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has […]