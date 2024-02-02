Haiti is now run by gangs. How much longer will the international community stand by? | Opinion

Haiti has descended into a state of chaos that can no longer be ignored. The international community’s failure to effectively address the country’s deteriorating situation has led to a reality where gangs now exercise more control than the government itself.

The idea of Kenyan police intervention, once a glimmer of hope, now seems a distant dream. The Haitian authorities’ ineptitude in dealing with this crisis has allowed gangs to extend their influence beyond Port-au-Prince, effectively controlling key routes to cities like Cap-Haitien and Jeremie.

It is no exaggeration to state that gangs rule Haiti. This dire situation is not just a matter of territorial control; it signifies a catastrophic failure of governance and a humanitarian crisis that is deepening by the day. In this vacuum of power, we are witnessing the alarming emergence of figures like Guy Philippe, recently deported from the United States, who is now seen by some as a potential savior capable of leading a revolution to liberate Haiti from the clutches of these gangs.

Haiti’s plight is not unique. Both El Salvador and Ecuador have faced gang violence that threatened the very fabric of their nations. However, these countries had resources that Haiti sorely lacks: a robust police force and a military capable of confronting such threats. Haiti, in contrast, stands trapped between three bleak options: waiting for an international police force that seems increasingly unlikely to arrive; resigning to indefinite rule by gangs; or facing an insurrection led by controversial figures like Philippe.

It is also disheartening that the very individuals who possess the ability to mobilize support often offer promises of more chaos rather than a path towards stability. The events of Jan. 29 in Cap-Haitien exemplify this alarming trend.

Former Sen. Moïse Jean Charles, a leader of the radical opposition political party “Pitit Dessalin,” called for a demonstration that effectively paralyzed the city’s economic activities, with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Henry. This action resulted in the closure of schools, businesses, and banks, causing a general economic paralysis. Even more concerning is Charles’ call for destruction, with promises of rebuilding the country if he assumes the presidency. Such rhetoric only fuels tensions and exacerbates the already precarious situation in Haiti.

The arrival of an international police force could lead to further destabilization and dependency, while the indefinite rule of gangs ensures a continuation of the lawlessness and suffering that have already devastated the country. An insurrection, particularly one led by someone with a contentious past like Philippe, risks plunging Haiti into even deeper violence and instability.

As Haiti stands at this critical juncture, the question becomes: Will the hemisphere continue to stand by and watch as the humanitarian crisis deepens? The international community’s current approach, or lack thereof, is not just a failure of policy; it is a failure of moral responsibility. Haiti’s neighbors and the broader international community must recognize that its fate impacts us all, from the potential for increased migration to the security implications of a state controlled by criminal entities.

It is imperative to develop a comprehensive strategy that addresses not only the immediate security challenges but also the underlying issues that have perpetuated this crisis: poverty, political instability, and a lack of basic services. Solutions must involve not only international actors but also Haitian civil society, which has been consistently sidelined.

Haiti is a stark reminder of what happens when the international community allows a problem to fester until it reaches a breaking point. The time to act is now – not just to address the immediate security concerns, but to lay the groundwork for a stable and prosperous Haiti. The alternative is to continue watching as the country spirals into an abyss, with consequences that will be felt far beyond its shores.

Eduardo A. Gamarra is professor of politics and international relations at Florida International Relations. Josue Clermont, a graduate of FIU, holds an master’s degree in campaign management from George Washington University.