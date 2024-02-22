Haiti’s OAS ambassador resigns to focus on ‘far-fetched’ charges in Moïse assassination

Haiti’s representative to the Organization of American States, who served as police chief when the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated nearly three years ago and who has been indicted in the conspiracy, has resigned.

Léon Charles confirmed his resignation to the Miami Herald on Thursday. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said he was stepping down from the hemispheric agency in order “to have free rein to defend myself against the far-fetched accusations included in this order of Shame!”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has accepted the resignation, the government said.

Charles is among 51 individuals who was indicted Monday in a 122-page indictment issued by a Haitian judge investigating the assassination. The order issued by Investigative Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire ended the inquiry that began more than two-and-a-half years ago. In the indictment, first obtained by the Herald, Charles is accused of being complicit in the president’s middle-of-the night slaying.

Port-au-Prince Chief Prosecutor Edler Guilluame, who shared his observations on the evidence, noted that the then-police chief had 18 minutes after Moïse called him in distress to send help and he did not. The Herald previously reported that Charles was among several high-ranking police officials Moïse desperately called after a squad of Colombian commandos stormed his private residence in the Pelerin 5 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021, and began shooting, falsely claiming that it was a Drug Enforcement Administration raid.

Charles has consistently denied being involved in Moïse’s death. He also has pushed back on the accusations of indicted plotter Joseph Félix Badio that he participated in meetings about serving an arrest warrant against Moïse in the weeks before the assassination. The bogus arrest warrant, signed by an actual Haitian judge, was at the core of the conspiracy, which evolved into an assassination plot in the days before the Haitian leader was slain, according to the indictments in Miami and Haiti.

The warrant was used by suspects in both Haiti and South Florida to carry out the ultimate scheme that led to the president’s death.

