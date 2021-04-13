Haiti orphanage attacked by armed bandits, children sexually assaulted, manager says

Armed men broke into a Haitian orphanage, killing a guard and sexually assaulting two children, the manager of the home told the Miami Herald, the latest crime to stun the nation as authorities struggle to contain mounting violence.

Bryann Clerge said more than 15 bandits broke into the group home in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Sunday, shortly before 1 a.m. The men blocked the entrances to the orphanage and then scaled a wire fence, using a carpet, to enter the yard.

“It was a well-prepared operation,” he said. “The guys encircled the entire orphanage.”

A 15-year-old girl was raped, along with a 27-year-old servant, he said, and a 13-year-old child was also sexually assaulted. Clerge, 41, said the bandits also attempted to rape his wife, who was beaten. The gunmen spent more than two hours ransacking the property, pulling open drawers and demanding money.

“There was nothing I could do,” Clerge said. “Even though I cooperated with them and stayed calm, they still beat my wife and to destabilize me, they beat me with a gun.”

News of the invasion and rapes was first reported by Magik 9, the radio station owned by the country’s daily newspaper, Le Nouvelliste. The incident occurred in the same suburb where five Roman Catholic priests and two nuns were kidnapped on Sunday in the La Tramblay neighborhood, along with four relatives of a priest. Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Haiti is in the throes of a constitutional crisis as President Jovenel Moïse clings to power despite massive protests and calls for his resignation as illegal armed groups tighten their grip on the Caribbean nation. The U.S. State Department recently reissued its highest-level travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Haiti, citing the country’s alarming spike in kidnappings.

Arielle Jeanty Villedrouin, the director of Haiti’s child welfare agency, said she has been in contact with the orphanage, which is registered but in the process of getting its accreditation.

Story continues

“We at the Institute of Social Well-Being and Research are very worried about this situation,” she said. “We are closely monitoring the situation to see the consequences this may have.”

Villedrouin said Clerge informed her of the assaults and assured her that all of the children had been moved to a different site for their safety. Villedrouin said her workers were en route to look at the new location and provide psycho-social support to the children.

“It’s not only the child who was attacked but the others who were there and had to witness that. They were also traumatized,” she said.

Clerge said there have been several attempted attacks on his Chanje Lakay (Change Home) orphanage after a February prison break of the civil prison in Croix-des-Bouquets. More than 400 inmates escaped, including a notorious gang leader, Arnel Joseph. Joseph was killed a day later by police after he was spotted riding on the back of a motorcycle in the rural community of L’Estère, 75 miles north of the capital.

While police eventually regained control of the overcrowded prison and said they had captured dozens of prisoners, they have never provided a full accounting of how many escaped inmates remain free. Human rights advocates say the number is in the hundreds.

Clerge said ever since the prison break, he and his wife had tried to remain vigilant at their group home, which houses 17 girls and 17 boys. The group home, which has existed for the past eight years, works with Global Mission, a faith-based organization that does outreach in countries. In Haiti, not all children in orphanages are orphans. Some are sent to group homes because their families cannot take care of them.

“It was something terrible,” Clerge said, describing the incident. “Imagine, the children are not used to things like this: Gunshots, doors being broken, flashlights everywhere. All of the children are stressed.”

Clerge said he called police and a justice of the peace was called to the scene.

“The police is distant, and can’t do anything,” he said. “The police has a lot of numbers to call for incidents like these. My wife kept calling and couldn’t get through. There is no government institution that exists in Haiti.”

He said he’s frustrated by the increasing insecurity, saying that “we don’t have any leaders in Haiti.”

Clerge also expressed disappointment that the U.S. continues to support Haitian officials: “The government of the United States knows this and yet it tolerates them. We can no longer live in this country.”

On Monday, the State Department reissued a “level four” travel advisory for Haiti, citing the country’s alarming spike in kidnappings, crime, civil unrest and COVID-19. The warning was issued amid a wave of kidnappings in metropolitan Port-au-Prince over the weekend.

The kidnappings of five priests and three nuns Sunday was confirmed by the church’s hierarchy and has been tied to a notorious gang operating in the area known as 400 Mawozo. As of Tuesday morning, the individuals were still being held and the Nouvelliste reported that a ransom of $1 million was being demanded for their release.

The U.S. isn’t the only country looking to restrict travel to Haiti. The Bahamas extended a 30-day ban against travel to Haiti for the third time on Monday. The Bahamas initially announced the ban in February, citing the country’s pre-Lenten Carnival celebrations amid fears that it would lead to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Clerge said he told the bandits at the orphanage that they didn’t have money, because any revenue they bring in is spent on the children, but that they were unphased. He wasn’t sure of the total amount of money that was stolen. But the equivalent of $1,500 in local currency was taken, along with his wedding ring, he said.

“They killed the guard and then came heavily armed,” he said. “There is no such thing as iron doors for these guys.”