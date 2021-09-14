Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge prime minister in killing of president

A chief prosecutor in Haiti asked a judge on Tuesday to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with killing President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated during an attack on his home this summer.

Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude filed the order and asked officials to bar Henry from leaving the country. He also requested that Henry meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the investigation into the July 7 assassination called him twice hours after the killing.

"There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment," Claude wrote in the two-page order, claiming the phone calls lasted around seven minutes and that Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at that time, ABC News reported.

ACTING HAITIAN PRIME MINISTER SAYS HE WILL STEP DOWN

Claude said the calls were made at 4:03 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on July 7 and claimed the suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the vicinity of Moise's home at the time.

Badio, once a worker for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and the country's anti-corruption unit, was fired in May while he faced allegations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

The judge overseeing the case, Garry Orelien, is compelled to investigate in compliance with Claude's request. Orelien has three months to determine whether the facts in Claude's case justify action. If so, he would issue an ordinance dictating what happens to the case, according to Brian Concannon, an adviser for the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti.

"We have a very confusing situation, a power struggle at the moment, and we will see who will win it," said Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia. "It's not clear where we are going, and it’s not clear what the international community thinks about everything."

Claude Joseph served as acting interim Haitian prime minister following Moise's assassination but ceded his position to challenger Henry on July 20.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Moise was gunned down by what a government official dubbed a group of foreign "mercenaries" on the night of July 7. Several people were arrested in connection to the assassination, including two Haitian Americans.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Haiti, prime minister, murder

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge prime minister in killing of president