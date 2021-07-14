Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as investigation into president's assassination deepens

Reuters Videos

The United States is reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.The death of the president has plunged the troubled country into deeper turmoil, and U.S. officials traveled there on Sunday to assess the situation and meet three politicians who have staked competing claims to take charge.Biden also said the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island.Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades. They chanted "Freedom" and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.