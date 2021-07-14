Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as investigation into president's assassination deepens

A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

  • U.S. 'stands ready' to assist Haiti, Cuba -Biden

    The United States is reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.The death of the president has plunged the troubled country into deeper turmoil, and U.S. officials traveled there on Sunday to assess the situation and meet three politicians who have staked competing claims to take charge.Biden also said the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island.Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades. They chanted "Freedom" and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

  • Former U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday. Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian-American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and James Solages, 35, and charged them with joining 26 Colombians in the fatal attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

  • One of the final tweets from an account linked to the man suspected of masterminding the Haitian president's assassination called for a 'transitional government'

    "A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos," an account linked to Christian Sanon tweeted on June 7.

  • Suspect in assassination of Haitian president was former DEA informant

    One of the suspects arrested in connection to the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a former confidential source for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Friends say Florida man arrested in Haiti assassination plot may have been duped

    The arrest of a failed Haitian businessman living in Florida who authorities say was a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery Monday into an already convoluted plot surrounding the assassination.

  • Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as president killing probe deepens

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. One of the suspects was identified as former Sen. John Joël Joseph, a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that Moïse belonged to. In a video posted last year on YouTube, Joseph compared Moïse to the coronavirus, saying Haitians have died from hunger or been killed amid a spike in violence under his administration.

  • EXPLAINER: Who's who in the probe of Haiti's assassination

    The investigation into the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has so far resulted in at least 23 arrests, with three suspects killed, but no clear picture yet of who ordered the killing and why. What has emerged from the limited disclosures from Haitian authorities, officials in Colombia and elsewhere and people who know the suspects is a growing interconnected web of players. Moïse was an obscure businessman from northern Haiti with no political experience when he was chosen by the previous president, flamboyant musician Michel Martelly, as the Tet Kale Party candidate.

  • Colombian ex-soldiers went to Haiti for security not assassination -colleague

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -An ex-soldier recruited to join a group of Colombians accused of involvement in last week's assassination of Haiti's president added his voice to a chorus of family and colleagues who say the men were contracted to provide security, not to kill. Haitian authorities said President Jovenel Moise was murdered early on Wednesday by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Matias Gutierrez, a retired special forces sniper and father of four, would have traveled to Haiti with the group last month if he had not tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Haiti president's assassination: What we know so far

    Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot dead in his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

  • Could a Florida ‘Doctor’ Really Be Part of the Haiti Coup Plot?

    YouTubeA mysterious self-described doctor who has lived on and off in Florida for decades has been accused of leading the plot to assassinate Haiti president Jovenel Moïse in order to take the presidency for himself.Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, is the latest suspect linked to the assassination of Moïse, who was brutally murdered at his home last week. Dozens of people have been implicated and arrested in the days following the assassination, but, on Sunday, Haitian authorities publicly named Sa

  • Op-Ed: Haiti before and after Moise

    If the international community insists on supporting men connected to Jovenel Moise, there will be no free and fair elections in a nation devastated by corruption and poverty.

  • Judges' clerks assisting in the Haiti assassination investigation have reportedly received 'serious death threats'

    The National Association of Haitian Clerks said Monday that 2 of its members have been threatened, French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

  • U.S. will not give refuge to those fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat

    "Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.

  • Suspect in assassination of Haitian president is former DEA source

    After Moïse's assassination, the suspect contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency said. An official urged the person to surrender.

  • Florida resident detained as part of Haiti investigation: What we know

    The 63-year-old Florida resident claims to be a doctor and has accused Haiti's leaders of corruption. The police chief said Sanon was a key player.