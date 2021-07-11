Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andre Paultre and Sarah Marsh
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andre Paultre and Sarah Marsh

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise.

Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil.

National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired security guards, and wanted to take over as president.

He did not explain Sanon's motives beyond saying they were political, but added that one of those in custody had contacted him upon being arrested. Sanon, in turn, contacted two other "intellectual authors" of the assassination, Charles added.

"The mission of these attackers was initially to ensure the safety of Emmanuel Sanon, but later the mission was changed...and they presented one of the attackers with an arrest warrant for the president of the republic," Charles said.

Public records online show a man with Sanon's name worked as a doctor in Florida, but it was not immediately clear if it was the same man.

Nor was it clear why Sanon would want to topple Moise, whose murder is the latest in a string of reverses for the struggling country, which has sought international help.

Washington has rebuffed Haiti's request for troops, though a senior U.S. official said on Sunday it was sending a technical team to assess the situation.

Haitian police have arrested 18 Colombians and 3 Haitian Americans, including Sanon, over the murder, Charles said. Five Colombians are still at large and three were killed, he added.

The suspected assassins told investigators they were there to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person familiar with the matter said earlier on Sunday.

A source close to the investigation said two Haitian Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, told investigators they were translators for the Colombian commando unit that had an arrest warrant. But when they arrived, they found him dead.

The news follows reports that some of the Colombians had said they had gone to work as security personnel on Haiti, including for Moise himself.

The Miami Herald reported that the detained Colombians said they were hired to work in Haiti by Miami-based company CTU Security, run by Venezuelan emigre Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera.

Charles indicated that CTU had been used to hire at least some of the Colombian suspects, but gave no details.

Neither CTU nor Intriago could immediately be reached for comment.

One phone number associated with the company in public records sent calls to an answering machine that made a reference to the fictional TV character Jack Bauer, who fought terrorism in the series "24."

The recorded message ran, "Thank you for calling CTU Security. For Tony Intriago, please leave a message or send a text. For Jack Bauer, wait for the next season. Thank you for calling and have a great day."

Social media profiles that appeared to belong to Intriago included a Facebook photo showing a man in tactical gear pointing a high-powered rifle. Instagram pictures showed ammunition, guns, and people engaged in tactical training.

VIOLENT END

Photos and X-ray images posted on social media at the weekend said to be from Moise's autopsy showed his body riddled with bullet holes, a fractured skull and other broken bones, underscoring the brutal nature of the attack.

Reuters could not independently confirm their authenticity.

Via social media, Haitians in parts of the capital Port-au-Prince were planning protests this week against the interim prime minister and acting head of state Claude Joseph.

Joseph's right to lead the country has been challenged by other senior politicians, threatening to exacerbate the turmoil engulfing the poorest country in the Americas.

On Saturday, one of Haiti's top gang leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer known as Barbecue, said his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination.

Cherizier, boss of the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs, said police and opposition politicians had conspired with the "stinking bourgeoisie" to "sacrifice" Moise.

Gunfire rang out overnight in the capital, which has suffered a surge in gang violence in recent months, displacing thousands and hampering economic activity.

(Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-Au-Prince and Sarah Marsh in Havana; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Wilmington, Delaware, Linda So and Chris Prentice in Washington and Peter Szekely in New York; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

    A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Seventeen of the men have been captured, three killed and eight remain at large, according to Haitian police.

  • Haitian leaders battle for power after assassination

    A power struggle is brewing in Haiti in the wake of President Jovenel Moise's assassination.Ariel Henry, who Moise named Prime Minister just two days before his death, declared himself the nation's highest authority over the weekend, but he hadn't been sworn in by the time Moise was killed, creating confusion over who should be the legitimate leader.Henry, a neurosurgeon by trade, told Reuters over the phone late Friday, "After the president's assassination, I became the highest, legal and regular authority because there was a decree nominating me."Claude Joseph, who Henry was meant to replace, was named interim prime minister in April and has so far taken the reins of power in response to Moise's assassination.He's appealed to the U.S. for support and declared a 15-day state of emergency.Haiti's elections minister said Joseph would keep that role until elections are held in late September.Henry, however, said he would create a new electoral council, which would determine new dates for elections.Haiti's 1987 constitution states the head of the Supreme Court should take over as interim president, but the highest court's leader died last month, further complicating the political crisis.Haiti's Senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated its head, Joseph Lambert on Friday to be interim president, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.There is also no sitting parliament to resolve the issue, as elections were postponed amid political unrest in 2019.

  • Haiti's interim prime minister says president was "tortured" before his assassination

    Haitian authorities have asked the U.S. to send troops to the country to help protect critical infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.The latest: Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told AP Saturday the troops were needed because local police didn't have enough resources, saying: "We're asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbors."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Haiti president's assassination: What we know so far

    Armed men stormed the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and shot him dead.

  • The US is 'analyzing' the Haitian government's request to send troops after its president was assassinated

    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said a team comprised of officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were traveling to Haiti.

  • Wife of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says he was ‘riddle with bullets’ during home invasion

    Martine Moïse, the wife of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has spoken for the first time since she was critically […] The post Wife of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says he was ‘riddle with bullets’ during home invasion appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Wife who poured boiling syrup over sleeping husband is jailed for murder

    Corinna Smith, 59, left Michael Baines, 81, with 36% burns to his body.

  • US team to visit Haiti after President Jovenel Moïse's assassination

    It will assess the security situation after last week's attack that triggered unrest in Haiti.

  • Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president's killing

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean country deeper into chaos. Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-gang-leader-launches-revolution-violence-escalates-2021-06-24 who heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs, railed against police and opposition politicians whom he accused of colluding with the "stinking bourgeoisie" to "sacrifice" Moise this week. "It was a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people," he said in a video address, dressed in khaki military fatigues and sitting in front of a Haitian flag.

  • Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.” Martine Moïse issued the recorded statement in Creole from the Miami hospital where she was being treated for wounds suffered in the attack early Wednesday, and also posted a version on her Twitter account Saturday. “I'm alive, thanks to God,” she said in the recording, which also played on local radio stations.

  • In Jordan sedition trial, U.S. defendant alleges torture

    A U.S. citizen and former top aide to Jordan’s King Abdullah II alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life, his U.S.-based lawyer said Sunday, on the eve of a verdict in the high-profile sedition trial linked to a rare public rift in the kingdom’s ruling family. Along with the mistreatment allegations, the closed-door trial before Jordan’s state security court “has been completely unfair,” Michael Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor hired by defendant Bassem Awadallah’s U.S.-based family, told The Associated Press.

  • Who Paid for That Mansion? A Senator or the Haitian People?

    MONTREAL — He is one of the few lawmakers left in Haiti, a close ally of the assassinated president who has kept his seat while the country’s democratic institutions have been whittled away. As one of only 10 remaining members in all of Haiti’s Parliament, Rony Célestin, a swaggering figure who styles himself as a self-made multimillionaire, belongs to a tiny circle of leaders with the legal authority to steer the nation out of crisis now that the president is dead. But to many Haitians, Célesti

  • Fencing around U.S. Capitol removed six months after deadly Jan. 6 attack

    More than six months after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the remaining high-security fence surrounding the white-domed building has been removed, police said on Sunday. Workers began removing the last of the eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing on Friday, which at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill and interfered with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The decision to take down the remaining fencing was based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the Capitol Police's response capabilities, according to a statement released by the agency.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation," July 11

    Today on "Face the Nation," warning signs about new coronavirus cases, extreme weather affecting tens of millions and a threat to Russia following the latest cyberattack.

  • Here's how student debt could be redefined by the nation's first debtors' union. Democracy might just get rescued in the process.

    Creditors and debtors have a "power relationship masquerading as a relationship of equality," Astra Taylor, Debt Collective's founder, told Insider.

  • Senators race Schumer's clock for passing infrastructure packages

    Senators face a massive squeeze for passing the infrastructure packages by the deadlines set by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).Why it matters: They return Monday for their final four-week sprint until August recess. The bipartisan group that reached a framework with the White House before the July Fourth recess is still working on its bill, and the reconciliation bill also hasn't been written.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little