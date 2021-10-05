Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER PELTZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Haiti's top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country.

“It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council after a summer of calamities in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country.

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed over 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in August. U.S. border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern U.S. border sparked outrage last month.

Meanwhile, Haiti has been contending with escalating gang-related killings, kidnappings and turf wars. The U.N. says gang violence has forced 19,000 Haitians from their homes in recent months, with many living in makeshift shelters and unsanitary conditions.

Haiti's National Police have been working to follow recommendations that U.N. policing experts made this summer, the U.N.'s Haiti envoy, Helen La Lime, told the council. But she said the force is “over-stretched and under-resourced.”

Haiti's government “must implement a more holistic approach to addressing gang violence,” La Lime said.

Joseph, in turn, said officials need the U.N.'s Haiti mission to focus on supporting the government's efforts in “security stabilization and the protection of civilians.” He didn't list specifics.

The mission's mandate, which is up for renewal this month, currently includes promoting police professionalism and supporting a national strategy to reduce violence. It also has a number of other goals, such as advancing electoral reforms.

The Security Council deployed a full-fledged peacekeeping mission in Haiti after a devastating 2010 earthquake. It was replaced in 2017 by a police mission, which was then replaced by the smaller political mission in 2019.

Joseph also appealed for the international community's support on technical, financial and other matters.

Council members said Haiti needs continued support to find its way forward, though some also emphasized the country's own role in doing so.

“It is ultimately up to the Haitian people themselves to bring the country out of his plight,” Chinese deputy Ambassador Geng Shuang said. He compared years of international aid efforts to giving someone a blood transfusion or oxygen that “has proven to be neither markedly effective nor sustainable.”

He and Russian deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy also criticized the expulsion of more than 2,300 Haitian asylum-seekers along the U.S. border. Thousands of others were allowed into the U.S. temporarily to pursue their claims to stay.

Images of U.S. border patrol agents on horseback corralling the migrants stirred an outcry, the resignation of Washington's special envoy to Haiti, an investigation, and a visit to Haiti and apology last week from a top American official.

“We are dismayed by the decision to forcibly return to Haiti those who cobbled together the totality of their means to leave Haiti in search of better lives for their children,” Polyanskiy said.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield didn't mention migrants or the border during her remarks to the council.

Joseph, the Haitian foreign minister, called the images from the border “horrific” and called for the migrants to be treated "with dignity and humanity.” He went on to note the U.S. apologies, praise President Joe Biden's response and thank Mexico for its efforts to address migration issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

    Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.'s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard. The United Nations Children’s Fund said its “State of the World’s Children” study is its most comprehensive look so far this century at the mental health of children and adolescents globally. The coronavirus crisis, forcing school closures that upended the lives of children and adolescents, has thrust the issue of their mental well-being to the fore.

  • Libya parliament adopts law on legislative polls

    Libya's parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, its spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a United Nations-led peace process.

  • Demonstrators in Mexico City clash with police

    Demonstrators in the Mexican capital hurled rocks and projectiles at riot police, who responded by firing teargas to disperse the angry crowd.Police presence grew heavier as thousands of protesters took the streets chanting and raising their fists.The violence marks the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in the capital. In 1968 security forces stormed a leftiest student rally in Mexico City's Tlatelolco district, killing 30-40 people, according to officials, or as many as 300, according to rights activists and witnesses.The killings took place just days before the Olympic Games in the capital, as the government tried to quell weeks of what it saw as embarrassing demonstrations by students demanding democratic reforms in authoritarian Mexico.

  • REUTERS IMPACT-Al Gore: China could surprise the world at Glasgow climate talks

    Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore is hopeful China and the United States will set aside their differences at U.N. climate change talks in Glasgow, just as they came together in 2015 to help hammer out the Paris Agreement. Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday at the Reuters Impact conference, Gore also said China could surprise the world by bringing forward one or both of its targets for reaching peak emissions and becoming carbon neutral. Gore said frictions between China and the United States, the world's top two greenhouse gas polluters, had to be taken into account.

  • Maasai Mara safari overcrowding stresses Kenyan wildlife

    Tourists pay good money to see a kill, but this obsession could be damaging the ecosystem.

  • How did white students respond to school integration after Brown v. Board of Education?

    The collective memory of school desegregation is of anger and division, like in this photo of 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford walking away from a crowd outside a high school in Little Rock, Ark. Bettmann via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What did white children have to say about their “all-white” schools integrating? – Julia M.N., age 11, New York City In 1954, the

  • Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

    Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants out of Chile, including 267 Chilean children under the age of six, all born to Haitian migrants, according to the global police co-ordination agency.

  • Why AMMO Fell 16% in September

    Shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) fell by 16.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as heavy demand for firearms and ammunition seemed to ease up. Raw FBI data shows criminal background checks on potential gun buyers through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) fell by 13% in August and were down by another 9% in September compared to the same months last year. Although the direction of the statistics might seem to suggest guns and ammo sales are declining, that's actually not the case.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • Afghan ambassador to US says her people won't trust an American president again anytime soon following military pullout

    Afghanistan's ambassador to the US said she had lost trust in the US president - and said Biden didn't seem to care about the fate of Afghan women.

  • Libya's warring sides, including Russian mercenaries, may be guilty of crimes - UN

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Russian mercenaries in Libya killed detainees, among the possible war crimes committed by multiple sides in the conflict, U.N. human rights investigators said on Monday, adding that they had drawn up a confidential list of suspects. Libya has been in turmoil for a decade, with the last several years seeing war between forces backing rival governments based in the east and west, supported by regional powers, foreign fighters and mercenaries. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates backed the eastern forces, while Turkey backed the government in the west.

  • White House praises airlines for imposing vaccine requirements

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki hailed a number of commercial airliners for implementing vaccine requirements for airline employees.

  • Cars face flooded Marseille street after heavy rain

    Cars were seen driving through a flooded street with bits of debris floating around them.France's weather service, Meteo France, said that the Bouches-du-Rhône department was on red alert for rain and flooding.

  • Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program will be revamped in a few weeks, White House says

    The White House said Monday major changes are coming in a few weeks for the often criticized Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

  • State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We've of course seen the reporting on the Pandora Papers and we are not in a position to comment specifically on the findings, which we are reviewing," Price told a regular news briefing.

  • Prince Charles & Queen Elizabeth Legit Looks Like Twins in This Throwback Portrait

    There’s no denying that good genes run in the British royal family. However, there are times when we come across an old photograph that makes us do a double-take. Exhibit A? This throwback image of Prince...

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Senior state department official calls Biden’s deportation of Haitians illegal

    Harold Koh, a legal adviser and Obama administration veteran, criticises use of health protocol to expel thousands of migrants A man holds up a sign as members of Miami's Haitian community and other supporters protest against the deportation of Haitians arriving at the US border, in Miami last month. Photograph: Rebecca Blackwell/AP A senior legal adviser in the state department has accused the Biden administration of deporting Haitians illegally through the use of a public health law. Harold Ko

  • Monthly Payments Are a ‘Shot in the Arm’ for Families, But Some Call for Results

    Jessica Hudson, a political science student at San Francisco State University, was balancing school and work when she had to quit both to stay home with her two children during remote learning last year. Then the whole family, Hudson’s partner included, got sick with COVID-19. They found themselves overspending on a laundry service because they […]

  • Top State adviser: Biden use of Trump-era border policy "inhumane"

    A senior State Department adviser transitioning to a new role condemned the Biden administration's use of a Trump-era policy to rapidly expel migrants at the southern border in an internal memo, Politico first reported and Axios confirmed.State of play: In the memo dated Oct. 2, Harold Koh calls expulsions under Title 42, a public health order that was implemented as a COVID-19 containment measure, "illegal" and "inhumane," adding that the policy is "not worthy of this administration."Stay on to