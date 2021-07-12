Haitian-American arrested in plot to kill Haitian president

Axios

Thousands of people protested across Cuba on Sunday against food and medicine shortages during the pandemic, per AP. Why it matters: It's unusual for demonstrations to be held against the Communist government, which is known for cracking down on dissent. The protests in Havana and elsewhere are the biggest since 1994, when an uprising saw many Cubans leave by sea, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free A man i