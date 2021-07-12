Haitian-American arrested in plot to kill Haitian president

Haitian police announced Sunday they had taken Florida man Christian Emmanuel Sanon into custody in a plot to overthrow and kill the country’s president, leaving the leader dead and the first lady hospitalized. Nikki Battiste reports.

