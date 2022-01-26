Haitian defendant in president’s murder appears to be cooperating with U.S. investigators

Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jay Weaver, Jacqueline Charles
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jovenel Moïse
    Businessman and former president of the Republic of Haiti

A previously convicted Haitian drug trafficker who voluntarily flew to Miami to face new charges in the federal assassination case of Haiti president’s agreed Wednesday to be detained as he appears to be cooperating with U.S. investigators as they zero in on a network of foreign and South Florida suspects.

Rodolphe Jaar, a former Drug Enforcement Administration informant, is accused of playing a central role in providing housing, weapons and other support to a group of Colombian commandos suspected of murdering Jovenel Moïse in his home outside Port-au-Prince in July.

Jaar’s assistant public defender Joaquin Padilla told a magistrate judge Wednesday that for now he would not contest his detention before trial and that he also would not challenge a criminal complaint filed last week before his arrest. Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid ordered Jaar’s detention before trial and scheduled his next court appearance for late February, when it will become clearer whether he will continue to negotiate a plea deal or opt to face a grand jury indictment.

Jaar, 49, who has both Haitian and Chilean citizenship, is charged with providing material support resulting in the death of Haiti’s president and conspiring to kill or kidnap him outside the United States. He faces up to life in prison.

According to law enforcement sources, Jaar has critical information that could help agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations build a stronger conspiracy case against Haitian, Colombian and South Florida suspects in the assassination of Haiti’s president.

Jaar, who agreed to be flown to Miami last Wednesday after his recent arrest in the Dominican Republic, is accused of meeting with a Haitian-American co-conspirator before the deadly plot was carried out and of helping him and others allegedly tied to Moïse’s assassination hide in its aftermath, according to an FBI criminal complaint and affidavit.

During an interview in December while in hiding in Port-au-Prince and weeks before his arrest, Jaar admitted to U.S. investigators that “he provided firearms and ammunition to the Colombians to support the assassination operation,” the FBI affidavit says. “He stated that the operation changed from an arrest ... [to remove Moïse from office] to an assassination operation after the initial plan to ‘capture’ the Haitian president at the [Port-au-Prince] airport and take him away by plane did not go forward.”

Jaar is the second suspect to be arrested in the U.S. probe of Moïse’s assassination. In early January, U.S. authorities arrested a former Colombian sergeant, Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, who had fled to Jamaica after months of hiding in Haiti and was deported back to Colombia by a Jamaican judge. During a layover in Panama, he was detained and told there was an arrest warrant for him in the United States. He agreed to fly to Miami to face conspiracy charges.

U.S. investigators also have their sights on a third suspect, a former Haitian senator, John Joël Joseph, who is in custody in Jamaica, where he is being held on an immigration violation. Joseph, whose passport lists his name as Joseph Joel John, was arrested at a house in rural St. Elizabeth Parish, along with his wife and two children, after entering the English-speaking Caribbean nation by boat — also after spending months in hiding.

Although 44 Colombians, Haitians and Haitian Americans were arrested as part of Haiti’s investigation of the president’s July 7, 2021, murder, that country’s probe has run into roadblocks, including the recent firing of the investigative judge who had been overseeing the Haiti National Police case.

Meanwhile, more than six months after Moïse’s brazen killing, the U.S. probe is gaining significant momentum as both the FBI and HSI continue to focus on foreign and South Florida suspects, including a Miami-area security firm, its owner and others who are suspected of recruiting about 20 ex-Colombian soldiers and providing training, equipment and other support to them before the president’s assassination.

U.S. investigators have stitched together their own case by using the investigative work of Haiti’s judicial police, who produced a 124-page summary of their exhaustive investigation. The report, obtained by the Miami Herald, describes meetings between the various suspects, including Jaar, and cellphone logs. During their parallel investigation U.S. federal agents also obtained text messages.

According to the FBI affidavit for Jaar’s arrest, the Haitian businessman not only provided weapons to the Colombian commandos to carry out the mission targeting Moïse, but also met with an unnamed collaborator, identified as “co-conspirator #1,” one of three Haitian Americans now jailed in Haiti. The Herald has learned his name is James Solages, who says he was a translator but was at the president’s home when Moïse was killed and shouted that the assault was a “DEA operation.”

According to witness statements, Jaar collaborated with Solages and others in a plot to have Moïse arrested in mid-June of last year at the Port-au-Prince airport upon his return from an official visit to Turkey.

But after that initial plot failed, “co-conspirator #1” [Solages] traveled from Haiti to Miami on June 28 and “provided other individuals” with a request for assistance in targeting Haiti’s president, the affidavit says. The Herald has learned that Solages shared that information with the Miami-area security firm CTU, owned by Antonio Intriago, whose lawyers say he had no knowledge of an assassination plan.

“According to interviews of several co-conspirators in Haitian custody, by this point certain co-conspirators had knowledge of, or at least believed, that the plan was to assassinate rather than kidnap President Moïse,” the affidavit says. On July 1, “co-conspirator #1 [Solages] flew from Florida to Haiti to participate in the operation.

On July 7, some of the Colombian commandos, Haiti police working security and others stormed the president’s hillside compound in Pétionville and entered his home with the “intent and purpose of killing” Moïse, the affidavit says. Later that day, Jaar spoke with “co-conspirator #1” and others to assist [Solages] and the Colombians, “who were hiding and feared that they would be captured and/or killed by Haitian authorities.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police groups slam Black Lives Matter chapter for complaining shot police officers treated as 'heroes'

    The Black Lives Matter chapter in Washington, D.C., is facing criticism from police unions after it complained that wounded cops are automatically treated as "heroes" after a D.C. officer was shot Sunday night.

  • Workers Evacuated After Chemical Plant Explosion Near Lake Charles

    Several people were injured after an explosion at a chemical plant outside Lake Charles, Louisiana, shook the wider area and sent large plumes of dark smoke through the air on Wednesday morning, January 26, local media reported.The explosion occurred at a plant operated by Westlake Chemical at 10:45 am and involved an empty ethylene dichloride tank, according to KPLC, citing plant officials.This footage from Roishetta Sibley Ozane, a Community Organizer for Healthy Gulf, an organization that promotes environmental protection in Louisiana, shows plant workers gathered on roadsides after evacuations were carried out.Westlake Chemical spokesman Joe Andrepont said six people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, KPLC reported.Storyful has reached out to Westlake Chemical for more information. Credit: Roishetta Sibley Ozane via Storyful

  • Kanye West Releases New Donda Academy Merch to Commemorate 'Slam' Cover

    Kanye West revealed the new merchandise to commemorate Donda Academy gracing the cover of 'Slam' Magazine in their latest issue, which is available now.

  • Solving state teacher shortage means addressing pay, pensions, consolidation

    Solving IL teacher shortage means increasing teacher salaries, reigning in pensions and consolidating some school districts to reduce tax burdens.

  • With COVID cases still high, some southwest IL parents want remote learning for their kids

    Illinois COVID case numbers have been higher in January than at any other point during the pandemic.

  • Xi Jinping pledges US$500 million in aid for Central Asian nations

    President Xi Jinping has pledged US$500 million in aid to Central Asian nations, saying China will support them to "walk their own paths" and defend their sovereignty. Xi announced the aid on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. He said the funds would be provided "in the next three years, to be used on projects involving people's livelihoods", according to state broadcaster CCTV. Do you have questions about the big

  • African President Was Ousted Just Weeks After Refusing to Pay Russian Paramilitaries

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—One of the Burkina Faso president’s final acts in office was refusing to sanction the use of Russian paramilitaries on his soil.The leader of this week’s successful military coup against him was the very man who tried to pressure him into accepting help from Moscow, sources in the former president’s camp told The Daily Beast.Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, a lieutenant colonel, was promoted last month to oversee security in

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S.

  • Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

    A Florida man who was arrested for human smuggling after four people were found dead in a blizzard in Canada and seven more immigrants were found alive nearby in the U.S. was released from jail Monday without having to pay a bond. Steve Shand, 57, is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants. According to an affidavit, the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba.

  • Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's late-night Tweet: 'You need a QB and offense who can score 30 or more'

    Jim Irsay’s tweets after the divisional round of the playoffs appeared to reveal an owner’s mind still stewing on the Indianapolis Colts' future.

  • 'Savages and Princesses': Exhibit challenges stereotypes about Native Americans

    "Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes," opens Jan. 28 at the Museum of Science and History.

  • Mane ends goal drought as Senegal overcome nine-man Cape Verde

    Liverpool star Sadio Mane ended a 243-minute Senegal goal drought by scoring in a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde in a fiery Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why You Recognize Wendy's Father on 'Ozark'

    Richard Thomas plays a key role in 'Ozark' Season 4 as Nathan Davis, Wendy Byrde's father.

  • Who pulled the trigger? Maquesha Ramey: 'I could’ve pulled it. Michael could’ve pulled it'

    Maquesha Ramey said she got in an argument with Hubbard and picked up the firearm that was sitting on her passenger seat.

  • Lawmaker criticized for slurs arrested on shoplifting counts

    A Delaware lawmaker who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers was arrested on shoplifting charges Tuesday, just days after announcing that he was resigning for health reasons. Newark police said a warrant was issued Tuesday for Rep. Gerald Brady’s arrest on two counts of shoplifting, and that Brady, 65, turned himself in a few hours later. House Democrats announced last Friday that Brady was resigning effective Feb. 4, but they did not disclose that he was under criminal investigation.

  • Robert Williams untouchable?

    Robert Williams has drawn interest around the league from teams, but rival executives believe Boston will hold onto Williams and view him as part of the core around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype What's the buzz on ...

  • 'We are seeing a new level of despair': Latinas decry impact of Texas abortion law

    Latina women in clinics that provide abortions are seeing "terror," "despair" from the law that bans abortions around six weeks of pregnancy.

  • T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling ‘doesn’t have that fighting spirit in him,’ loses to ‘killer’ Petr Yan in rematch

    "I feel like Sterling's more of maybe a competitor or an athlete. He doesn't have that fighting spirit in him."

  • Biden to NYC next week to discuss gun crime with Mayor Adams

    President Joe Biden will visit New York City next week to discuss combating gun crime with Mayor Eric Adams, a meeting that will follow the recent fatal shooting of two city police officers. The White House said Biden planned during the Feb. 3 meeting to discuss his administration's “comprehensive strategy” to combat gun crime, including increased funding for cities and states to hire more police officers and pay for community violence prevention and intervention programs.

  • How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now?

    On the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death, here’s a look how the NBA legend invested the money that he earned on and off the court