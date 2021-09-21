Haitian deportees assaulted U.S. pilots, injured three ICE officers

Julia Ainsley
·1 min read

WASHINGTON — Haitians deported from the U.S. on Tuesday assaulted the pilots on board one of the flights when it arrived in Port-au-Prince and injured three U.S. immigration officers, according to a source familiar with internal reports of the incident.

Unrest broke out shortly after a flight carrying single adult men arrived and released the men to Haitian authorities on the airport tarmac. Then, according to the source, several of the men stormed another recently arrived flight carrying families.

The men assaulted the pilots of that plane, who work for a government contractor licensed to fly deportation flights for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while the families were still on board. Three ICE officers were also attacked on that airplane, each suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the source said.

The attacks come as the United States ramps up its deportations of Haitians after more than 15,000 overwhelmed the U.S. border by congregating under one bridge in Del Rio, Texas in just a matter of days. As of Tuesday, just over 1,000 of the Haitian migrants had been deported to Haiti, according to two sources familiar with the operations.

A total of 4,000 have been either deported or moved to other processing centers along the border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the crowd in Del Rio will dissipate in the coming days.

“Expect to see dramatic results within the next 48 to 96 hours,” he said.

But after the assaults on Tuesday, some inside DHS worry that they do not have enough security at the airports to safely land deportation flights, according to the source familiar with the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed Tuesday afternoon in Port-au-Prince. Among those trying to get back on the plane was Maxine Orélien, who blamed Haiti's prime minister for the situation. Orélien is among the hundreds of migrants whom the U.S. began deporting to Haiti starting Sunday, with several more flights scheduled in upcoming days.

  • Photos: U.S. begins removing Haitian migrants, but they continue to flock to Texas border

    Haitian migrants continue to pour into Texas. But hoping to avoid deportation, many decide to cross the Rio Grande back to Mexico.

  • Haitian migrants revolt in custody and seize control of privately contracted bus

    DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrants who were being transported on a federally contracted private bus away from the border revolted during the ride and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to two law enforcement officials.

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

    Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per

  • Border patrol union leader slams White House and media for claims of 'whipping' migrants

    The president of a union representing U.S. border agents said inaccurate claims by the media and the Biden administration about horse-mounted officers abusing illegal immigrants "boil [his] blood."

  • Australian Reporter ‘Startled’ by Biden Press Team’s Aggressive Aversion to Questions

    Kethevane Gorjestani, reported that she "was asked by a very startled Australian reporter whether WH wranglers were always so strict about ushering the pool out without questions."

  • New R.1 Covid Variant Detected In U.S. Outbreak; First Identified In Japan

    While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]

  • The U.S. Space Force unveils new uniforms — and reminds people it still exists

    The uniforms had social media drawing comparisons to 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica.'

  • A Texas Doctor Fired For Giving Out COVID Vaccines That Were About To Expire Is Suing The County

    There were 10 doses of the Moderna vaccine left at the end of the night, and Hasan Gokal had six hours left to administer them before they expired.View Entire Post ›

  • Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

    Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

  • Black Lives Matter protester shouts anti-gay slurs at NYC restaurant protest

    A Black Lives Matter protester was captured on video shouting anti-gay remarks at a Guardian Angel during a Monday protest prompted by the arrest of three black women at a Manhattan restaurant.

  • Some Haitian migrants begin new life in US

    More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in a Texas border town, according to U.S. officials. While many are facing deportation and being sent to detention centers, some are beginning new lives in the United States.

  • Biden administration asks Pentagon to send military to border

    DEL RIO, Texas — The Biden administration has requested the Pentagon send the military to the southern border to help regain control after thousands of Haitian migrants swarmed over the Rio Grande into Texas.

  • Poll: By double digits, Americans prefer Democratic leadership on Delta, say pandemic would be worse with Trump in charge

    According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Joe Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with Donald Trump.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Deported Haitian migrants arrive in Port-au-Prince

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Saturday (September 18) that it was accelerating expulsions to Haiti, sending more agents to the area and taking other steps to address the humanitarian and political challenge posed by thousands of people sheltering in increasingly squalid conditions under the bridge that links Del Rio with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.Many of the returnees who spoke to Reuters said they had left their troubled homeland and initially settled in South America.They headed north more recently because they could not attain legal status or struggled with racism and securing decent jobs.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant news conference turns violent amid cheating accusations

    Alvarez and Plant traded blows while promoting their super middleweight unification bout.

  • 'Critical race theory' roils a Tennessee school district

    Robin Steenman, an Air Force veteran and white mother of three, is fed up with the way public schools in her community of Franklin, Tennessee are teaching kids about race. She believes that the reading materials and teachers' manuals are biased, specifically the lessons taught to second graders about civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. Kids leave class believing that white people are oppressors and minorities are victims, Steenman claims. While her only school-age child attends private school, Steenman nevertheless wants the public system, Williamson County Schools, to change its approach.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Biden's first U.N. General Assembly as president

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss President Biden's first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, amid intense scrutiny from allies critical of some of his recent actions.