Haitian first lady in critical condition after husband's assassination, will be flown to Miami: diplomat

President Jovenel Moises, with his wife Martine Étienne Joseph, leaves a ceremony marking the the assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, leader of the Haitian Revolution and the first ruler of an independent Haiti, Port-au-Prince on October 17, 2019. VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images

Haitian first lady Martine Moïse is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday in which her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States told Reuters and other reporters that Martine Moïse will be taken to Miami for treatment.

The diplomat said Martine Moïse is stable.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told reporters on Wednesday that Martine Moïse was in critical condition following Wednesday's attack.

"She's stable but in critical condition," Edmond said. "Efforts are being done now to take her to Miami to be treated."

Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday that shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the president's home.

Joseph has not publicly identified the assailants, but said some of them spoke Spanish.

