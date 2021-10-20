Haitian gang asks $1 million ransom for each of the 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries it kidnapped

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read

The gang that kidnapped 16 American and one Canadian Christian missionaries on Saturday wants $17 million in ransom for their return, Haitian official said Tuesday. "The demand was made to the country chief of the Christian Aid Ministries," Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told The New York Times. "Often these gangs know these demands cannot be met," he added, "and they will consider a counteroffer from the families. And the negotiations can take a couple of days sometimes, or a couple of weeks." The FBI is involved in the negotiations.

Gangs have long been a problem in Haiti, but they have become more powerful, brazen, and ramped up their abduction business since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July and the natural disasters that followed the political disaster. 400 Mawozo, "the gang controls the area where the missionaries were abducted in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince," has "sown terror" in the area for several months, and it "accounted for 60 percent of the kidnappings from July to September," the Times reports, citing a local human rights advocate, Gèdèon Jean. The gang has kidnapped priests, nuns, doctors, rich people and poor.

"Once a relatively small criminal operation that operated in the countryside and trafficked in stolen cars, the gang expand its criminal activities in the chaotic months following the president's assassination," the Times reports, and "by forging alliances with other armed groups, it was able to control an area stretching from the east of Port-au-Prince to the border with the Dominican Republic — a territory so vast that the police are unable to pursue gang members." Gang members carry out their crimes with impunity and often don't even bother to hide their faces or locations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is working with the FBI, Haitian national police, churches, and other organizations to get the hostages released, but the abductions are "also indicative of a larger problem, and that is a security situation that is, quite simply, unsustainable."

You may also like

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers

Sicilian Catholic diocese bans godparents. Yes, it's partly due to Mafia godfathers.

Halloween Kills scores best debut for a horror film during the pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands Without Power After Thunderstorms Lash Gold Coast

    More than 2,500 homes were without power in multiple areas on the Gold Coast on October 18, after thunderstorms swept across Queensland, bringing heavy rain and hail.This footage, posted to Twitter, shows rain pouring down and thunder clapping in a residential area.9News reported that parts of Queensland were hit with giant hailstones, and a tornado was confirmed in the town of Pittsworth.Queensland’s weather service had issued a warning for multiple severe thunderstorms, which was later downgraded to a heavy rainfall warning. Credit: @icathler via Storyful

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased on Wednesday as Victoria opened its borders to fully-vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels. With cases trending lower in New South Wales, including Sydney, residents will be allowed quarantine-free entry into Victoria for the first time in more than three months. Travellers from Melbourne who wish to enter Sydney, however, must undergo a two-week home quarantine.

  • Melbourne welcomes vaccinated Sydney residents without quarantine

    Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased on Wednesday as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels. With cases trending lower in New South Wales, including Sydney, residents will be allowed quarantine-free entry into Victoria for the first time in more than three months. Travellers from Melbourne who wish to enter Sydney, however, must undergo a two-week home quarantine.

  • A royal rest: Queen Elizabeth cancels visit on doctors' advice

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, decided on Wednesday to rest for the next few days on advice from doctors and cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said. The palace did not say why the queen had been told to rest, though it said the 95-year-old monarch was in "good spirits" and looking forward to visiting Northern Ireland in the future. "The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the palace said.

  • Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

    Scaling down his “build back better” plans, President Joe Biden has described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers of a $2 trillion government-overhaul package with at least $500 billion to tackle climate change and money for middle-class priorities — child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten. Likely to be eliminated or seriously shaved back: plans for tuition-free community colleges, a path to legal status for immigrants who are in the U.S. without documentation, and a specific clean energy plan that was the centerpiece of Biden's strategy for fighting climate change. Biden felt “more confident” after the day of meetings, said press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Casey DeSantis Makes First Appearance Since Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Sure as Hell Not Giving Up'

    The first lady of Florida shares a message of strength at an event with her husband, saying, "never, ever, ever give up the fight"

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after allegedly drawing a photo of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told HawaiiNewsNow.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • GOP congressman indicted for lying to the FBI

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) has been indicted on charges he falsified records and lied to federal investigators probing an illegal foreign donation scheme, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.Driving the news: DOJ says a Fortenberry associate, who later cooperated with investigators, informed him he'd likely received illegal donations from an intermediary for a foreign national, but that Fortenberry denied any knowledge of such a scheme when contacted by the FBI.Stay on top of the lat