Haitian gang demands $17M in ransom for abducted missionaries

The "400 Mawozo" gang in Haiti is demanding $1 million for each of the 17 missionaries it abducted. The group was kidnapped last weekend just outside of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Gang activity has been on the rise following the assassination of the country's president in July. Robert Fatton, Jr. is the Julia A. Cooper professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. He joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

