Haitian gang releases three more hostages
Three more Christian missionaries were released from captivity in Haiti, where they were being held hostage by a violent gang. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
Three more Christian missionaries were released from captivity in Haiti, where they were being held hostage by a violent gang. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
Heidi Klum does it again! She’s kicking off the week with her latest nearly nude photo that’s also a throwback from a magazine shoot she did when she was 36 years old. It doesn’t matter that almost 12 years have passed since this image was taken, she looks just as fabulous in 2021. The black-and-white […]
While the British media have played up the rivalry between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for years now, a new book is shedding some light on the fact that they really do have kind things to say about each other behind closed doors. Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, […]
It's not implausible, and we'd have to think about this one a while before making a decision.
Verstappen says that Formula 1 becoming more about rules than racing.
Nicole and Jeff Sperry said they were excited for a COVID-19 vaccination for kids, but heartbroken because it was authorized around a month after their daughter died.
"Just two kids chasing their dreams," Christen Harper said of the moment while resharing the footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot
In an official release from the university, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on OU's hiring of Brent Venables.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
As more people are embracing ethical non-monogamy, learn whether polyamory, open relationships, and/or swinging are right for you.
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now.
"They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills," the Better.com CEO wrote on Blind, per Fortune.
Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon. Who should replace him? These are a few names to watch.
A video of Broncos rookie guard blowing up Chiefs defender Melvin Ingram already has more than 1.3 million views.
The temperature was 76 degrees early on the Aug. day when Ellen Chung, Jonathan Gerrish, their daughter Miju, and their dog died, but peaked at 109
The real-life Big addresses the "sad and uncomfortable" situation with his "Sex and the City" co-starts.
Coach Ryan Day said freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal caught him a little bit off guard.
Matt Nagy's comments about next week's Packers game sparked the "Football Aftershow" host's rant.
Featuring cooks, pilots, vet techs, and more.View Entire Post ›