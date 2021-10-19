Haitian gang wants $17M for U.S. and Canadian hostages
A Haitian gang took 16 Americans and one Canadian missionary hostage this weekend. Manuel Bojorquez has more on their latest demands.
The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.
The extremist first-term lawmaker was accused of promoting toxic masculinity with his "raise them to be a monster" speech.
Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.
Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...
More than a month later, loved ones are still reeling from the loss, which experts say was the result of housing issues, climate change's hidden toll on low-income immigrants and more.
The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.
Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea
Adams caught a ton of heat on social medial about this statement, but no one put it together until later.
"What are you doing? Turn on the lights." The post Teen son accidentally records the moment Dad walks in on him doing his makeup: ‘I’m always with you’ appeared first on In The Know.
A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.
The Filipino American community are striving to preserve their history as the first permanent Filipino settlement in the U.S. is being washed away by climate change. Vanishing history: Due to the climate crisis, St. Malo, a former village along the shore of Lake Borgne in St. Bernard Parish, La., was battered from the sea-level rise of frequent hurricanes and erosion, reported CNN. According to History, St. Malo was the first permanent Filipino and first Asian American settlement in the U.S. It dates back to the 19th century when both the Philippines and Louisiana were under Spanish rule.
A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.
Police data obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle found the closing stores had on average less than two shoplifting reports per month since 2018.
It looks like a certain school administrator needs to look at the human hair and children’s toys Nazis tore from their victims. | Opinion