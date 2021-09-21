Some Haitian migrants begin new life in US

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in a Texas border town, according to U.S. officials. While many are facing deportation and being sent to detention centers, some are beginning new lives in the United States.

