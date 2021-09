Hundreds of Haitian migrants trek through Colombia's Darien Gap jungle, crossing river streams and going up swampy roads to reach Panama, their next step towards their dream of a better life in the United States. The Darien Gap -- a 1,430,000-acre (575,000-hectare) jungle is one of the world's most dangerous routes, according to UNICEF. It is infested with armed gangs and drug traffickers who often rob or attack the migrants crossing it.