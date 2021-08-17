Haitian officials are negotiating with gangs in order to get aid into country

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
A destroyed church in Haiti.
A destroyed church in Haiti. Reginald Louissaint Jr./AFP via Getty Images

Haiti continues to reel from Saturday's devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, with the country's Civil Protection Agency announcing on Monday that the death toll has increased to 1,419, with more than 6,000 people injured.

At least 7,000 homes were destroyed in the quake and almost 5,000 damaged, leaving 30,000 families homeless, The Associated Press reports. Search and rescue teams are still hoping they will pull survivors alive out of the rubble of collapsed buildings, but they are racing against time, as Tropical Depression Grace could hit Haiti on Monday night, bringing with it heavy rains that could trigger flash flooding and mudslides; some areas are expecting to see 15 inches of rainfall.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and residents are waiting in line for hours to get money that has been wired from friends and relatives abroad. Humanitarian agencies are attempting to get much-needed food, water, and medical supplies into the country, and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday that local officials are negotiating with gangs in Port-a-Prince's Martissant district, seeking safe passage for two humanitarian convoys. Southern Haiti is "a hot spot for gang-related violence," the agency said, and humanitarian workers are routinely attacked across the region.

The hardest hit towns are Les Cayes and Jeremie, and at Les Cayes General Hospital, there aren't enough beds for all of the wounded. People suffering from broken bones and internal injuries are being treated outside and in hallways, and the hospital is running out of pain killers and steel pins. "We are saturated, and people keep coming," Dr. Paurus Michelete told AP.

You may also like

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

For the 1st time, federal government declares Colorado River water shortage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More found dead in rubble after Haiti earthquake

    The deaths from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off frantic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. (Aug. 15)

  • Death toll soars in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

    The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti surpassed 700 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. (Aug. 15)

  • Haiti mourners tell of church collapse horror during quake

    When the ground began to tremble during a church funeral service in the small village of Toirac in southern Haiti, Kettney Francois was trampled in the frantic stampede to escape. Fellow mourners pulled her out from the crush of people and carried her outside, but her teenage daughter and elderly mother were not so lucky. Residents say an estimated 20 lives were lost in the building in the tight-knit rural community inland from the city of Les Cayes.

  • Video: Haiti Earthquake Kills Hundreds, More Missing

    A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti near the town of Saint-Louis du Sud on Saturday, killing more than 700 people and injuring many others, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency. The earthquake sent shock waves across Haiti, as first responders and civilians searched the rubble for survivors. Photo: Ralph Tedy Erol/Zuma Press

  • Sophie Turner Posts Stylish Snaps of Husband Joe Jonas as He Turns 32: 'Birthday Boy'

    Joe Jonas also got a birthday shout-out from sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and pal Glen Powell

  • 'I got a soft spot for Haiti': Cardi B shares her support for Haiti after tragic earthquake

    In the aftermath of the devastating Haiti earthquake, celebrities are taking to social media to show their support and promote relief efforts.

  • Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

    Prosecutors asked a judge Monday to reject a request by a coalition of media outlets to unseal the names of the jurors who convicted ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd, saying it could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants next year. Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors' identities be kept secret for at least 180 days after the verdict. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of killing Floyd, a Black man, and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

  • Inside a Modernist Dallas Family Home That Was Inspired by Palm Springs

    The 5,000-square-foot home is in an exclusive pocket of Preston Hollow in North Dallas that has a cadre of modernist homes. “We painted the brick walls white and kept the roof brown as a nod to the original cedar shingles,” says Maestri. The living room’s white terrazzo floors, as well as the rocks around the fireplace and the walnut paneling on the walls, are original to the home.

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole both dominant and realistic in return

    Gerrit Cole threw 5.2 innings of two-hit, one-run baseball on Monday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Angels.

  • Paras evacuate first 200 Britons from Afghanistan

    British paratroopers have completed their first evacuation of around 200 British nationals from Afghanistan, with soldiers speaking of the "relief" felt by the passengers.

  • Israel asks allies for help as wildfires rage near Jerusalem

    Israeli leaders on Monday appealed to its international allies as firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes. Israel Fire and Rescue service said that 75 firefighting teams accompanied by 12 planes were working to contain a series of fires in the forested hills west of the city. At least 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) of forest have already burned, according to official tallies, making it one of the largest wildfires in the country's history.

  • Under Taliban rule, residents of Kunduz fear the future: 'People are scared'

    Under Taliban rule, residents of Kunduz fear the future: 'People are scared'

  • Pentagon says U.S. and international forces working to clear Kabul airport

    U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. He told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000. Gunmen at the airport shot at U.S. forces and U.S. troops had shot dead two armed Afghans, Kirby said.

  • It's only a matter of time before Haiti experiences yet another major earthquake, seismologists say - here's why

    Two major earthquakes have struck Haiti within 11 years. More are inevitable, seismologists say, because the country sits between two tectonic plates.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating. WHAT MAKES HAITI PRONE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • US forces reportedly fatally shoot at least 2 armed men at perimeter of Kabul airport

    The deadly encounter reported by the New York Times came as Afghans flooded the tarmac at Kabul's international airport after the Taliban's victory.

  • Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone and agreed to continue talks with China, Pakistan and the United Nations, Russia said on Monday. The Russian foreign ministry said Blinken informed Lavrov about the actions the U.S. administration is now undertaking, particularly about the evacuation of U.S. embassy staff and solving acute humanitarian issues.

  • Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

    Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly. After nightfall, heavy rain and strong winds whipped at the country's southwestern area, hit hardest by Saturday's quake, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas before the storm moved on. Port-au-Prince, the capital, also saw heavy rains.

  • Indian scientists discover 'mermaid' plant species

    Scientists say they found this new species of algae in the Andamans archipelago.

  • Black Cop Sues Syracuse PD Over 'Jim Crow Culture' Towards Black Officers

    A 28-year-old Black police officer in Syracuse has filed a federal lawsuit against his department for what he claims is “blatant and extreme racism.” Officer Brandon Hanks and his lawyer further describe the department’s attitude towards Black officers as “Jim Crow culture.”