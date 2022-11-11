Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car

Police officers in an armored vehicle patrol the Varreux fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Authorities seemed to have gained control of the key fuel terminal a day after a powerful gang leader announced that he was lifting a blockade that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
33
MEGAN JANETSKY
·2 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars, officials confirmed Friday.

The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare and struggling with its worst crisis in years.

The armored car was driving on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails, said Renata Segura, deputy director of Latin America and Caribbean for International Crisis Group — a nongovernmental organization that tries to prevent or resolve conflicts.

Segura was in direct contact with officials with knowledge of the issue but who asked not to be identified.

Police fled the vehicle in an attempt to avoid armed conflict, she said, and a video confirmed by The Associated Press shows young men surrounding the tan vehicle labeled “POLICE” while firing automatic weapons in the air, cheering and recording video on their phones.

The armored vehicle was part of a fleet sent by the U.S. and Canada last month, purchased by Haitian officials for an unconfirmed amount. It was part of an effort by the two countries that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would help “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Police said Friday that they later reclaimed the vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the process.

The incident comes a few days after the country’s biggest gang and its leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” lifted a blockade of the country’s main fuel depot in Port-au-Prince.

The blockade deepened turmoil in Haiti, which has been reeling since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The chaos has spurred on a huge migratory exodus from the island.

Recommended Stories

  • Four Russian military transport planes land in Belarus

    Four Russian Il-76 military transport planes have landed at the Machulishchy air base in Belarus, Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported via the Telegram messenger app on Nov. 11.

  • Dutty Boukman: The Non-Haitian Who Helped Spark The Haitian Revolution

    When most think of the Haitian Revolution, a pivotal episode in the island’s history, most think of Touissant Loverture or maybe Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

  • Ukraine is building wall on border with Belarus

    A wall is being built on the northern border of Ukraine, Oblasts bordering Russia are also being fortified. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "In the north, another type of work is underway; here a wall on the border with Belarus is being built.

  • Biden administration extends TPS for Haiti and five other countries through June 2024

    The Biden administration will extend immigration protections for some Haitians and nationals from five other countries for another 18 months, a development that comes as economic, political and social instability rocks Haiti.

  • Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door

    An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.

  • Abandoned Russian soldiers disguise themselves as civilians and hide weapons in Kherson

    Russian soldiers are changing into civilian clothes and hiding their uniforms and bulletproof vests in rubbish bins in Kherson. Source: statement by Ukraine's National Resistance Center Details: The Center believes that the Russians may be trying to create the impression that there is "heroic resistance" against Ukraine's Armed Forces.

  • Russian soldiers in plain clothes are reportedly lingering in Kherson amid fears the retreat is a ploy to ambush Ukrainian troops

    Russia has a history of employing deception in warfare, but military analysts are skeptical the Kherson retreat is a ruse.

  • Exclusive-India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

    The United States is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday. The cap would still drive global oil prices lower while curbing Russia's revenues, Yellen said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on deepening U.S.-Indian economic ties.

  • Nets owner Joe Tsai says Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic after meeting with the Nets star during his suspension

    "It's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group," the Nets owner said.

  • U.S. revokes Russia's market economy status

    The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in the Russian economy had led to distorted prices and costs, which it said did not accurately reflect whether Russian companies were fairly pricing imports into the United States. "This decision gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the U.S. anti-dumping law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • Lobsters take a walk on the ocean floor after hurricanes and no one knows why

    The strong waves kicked up by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic Coast will make for great lobstering this week.

  • Kremlin Seeks to Distance Putin From Exit from Kherson

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to pull Russian forces out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson came from the defense minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday in his first public comments on the dramatic setback.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resign

  • KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

    KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize."

  • Ukrainians are advised not to return to liberated Kherson region for now

    Ukrainians are being advised to wait before going back to the liberated Kherson Oblast because Russians are launching attacks on this territory and local power facilities. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, press secretary of the Operational Command Pivden (South), in the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The settlements in the Beryslav district which have been liberated from the enemy are now under constant attack, and the situation there is worsening.

  • Trump Makes Racist Attack About Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Last Name

    “Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?)," the former president posted Friday on Truth Social.

  • Grandpa and pin-up girl grandma are my World War II heroes | Editor's column

    Like so many Americans, my World War II story is one that is reconstructed from a stray photo or two, burned records and passed-down stories.

  • Top U.S. border official is asked to resign amid internal clash

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the largest federal law enforcement agency, has struggled to respond to record levels of migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year.

  • Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount

    Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District.

  • Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

    The Quality Control rapper faces at least 11 charges.

  • Archaeologists discover vast tunnel beneath Egyptian temple

    A portion of the tunnel was found to be submerged under the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.