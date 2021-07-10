Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination: What we know so far

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Beaman
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Haitian authorities are working hard to determine how and why a group of armed “mercenaries” gunned down 53-year-old President Jovenel Moise at his home on Wednesday. Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection to the assassination, but the identities and motives of the gunman have not yet been fully determined.

Here’s what we know:

What happened?

Moise and his wife, Martine, were both inside their private residence outside of Port-au-Prince when armed intruders fatally shot him around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first lady, who has since been transported to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for treatment, was critically injured, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen and extremities.

One of the mercenaries, as a Haitian official labeled the suspects, reportedly had an American accent and yelled in English, “DEA operation. Everybody, stand down. DEA operation. Everybody, back up. Stand down,” over a megaphone during the attack.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was “absolutely false” that DEA agents were involved in the Wednesday attack.

AMERICAN SUSPECTS IN MOISE ASSASSINATION CLAIM THEY WERE TRANSLATORS, OFFICIAL SAYS

Security forces conduct an investigation as a soldier stands guard at the entrance to the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Gunmen assassinated Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Joseph Odelyn/AP

Who are the suspects?

Haitian police arrested multiple suspects in connection to the assassination, officials announced Thursday. Two of the suspects are Haitian Americans, while the other 15 assailants in custody are Colombian nationals who appear to be retired members of that country's military, officials said.

The American suspects have been identified as 35-year-old James Solages and 55-year-old Joseph Vincent. The two said they were working as translators for the assailants and were not in the room when Moise was killed, according to a Haitian judge who interviewed them as part of the investigation into the attack.

Solages and Vincent, who were arrested after a shootout between police and the group of the attackers that killed at least three suspects, were found to be in possession of weapons, clothes, food, and other items used in the assault at the time they were detained, Judge Clement Noel said.

The attackers had been planning their encounter with Moise for over a month but had not planned to kill him, Solages and Vincent said, according to Noel. Instead, they planned to bring him to the national palace, the president’s official residence, they said.

It was Solages who yelled that the group was with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Noel also said, apparently confirming the earlier account.

Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond insisted that the assailants, while foreigners, had “internal help” to carry out the attack but offered little in terms of specifics.

“There is no doubt about it. There is some internal help,” Edmond said Thursday, adding, “But the most important thing is we need to continue with the investigations and look and identify those who financed them, those who paid them to commit this horrible act.”

What was the motive?

Authorities have not yet identified a motive, and Edmond declined to speculate about what drove the assailants to kill Moise.

“I just don’t want to speculate on the motive because since there is an investigation going on. I have to wait for the results, but it’s certain that the head of state cannot be killed just for play,” Edmond said. “There has to be a reason.”

Although officials have made no connection to the incident, Moise oversaw the arrest of more than 20 people in February, including two high-ranking officials, whom he accused of plotting to take his life and overtake the government. The president's critics have maintained that Moise was corrupt for, among other things, seeking a referendum on a draft constitution that would enable him to seek reelection to the presidency.

Who is now in charge, and what is the current political situation?

Haiti is now being led by acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who insisted that "democracy and the republic will win" after taking over just months before a scheduled presidential election in September.

“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,” Joseph said.

The country needs military assistance to maintain control, Edmond has said since Moise's killing, but he declined to say whether the Haitian government would request military assistance from the U.S.

“It is not a decision for me to make,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s between authorities, the U.S. authorities, and the Haitian authorities to discuss and to assess the situation and see where they want to help, how they can help.”

How has the U.S. responded?

President Joe Biden dubbed the situation in Haiti “very worrisome” following the assassination and extended his condolences to the country, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Joseph affirmed America’s “continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security,” his office said in a statement Wednesday.

“Haiti is a partner, and that is how we will treat this relationship," Price also said this week. “We would echo what we have heard from the acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph in his calls for calm, his calls for the Haitian people to work together to ensure peace, to ensure democratic government. The United States has and will continue to stand by to provide assistance to the Haitian people."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Beyond that, White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed on Friday the dispatch of senior officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to aid the Haitian government ahead of the September elections.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the State Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, Haiti, State Department, Biden Administration, DEA, Crime, Law

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination: What we know so far

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spike Lee Is Using His Time at Cannes to Denounce Racism: "We Have to Speak Out"

    Spike Lee is using his platform as the first-ever Black jury president at the Cannes Film Festival to speak out against American racism on an international level. During a festival press conference on July 6, the Do the Right Thing director recalled that not much has changed since the film premiered in 1989.

  • 12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Armed Intruder With Hunting Rifle During Home Invasion

    A 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed an armed intruder who had physically threatened his mother during an attempted burglary at the family’s home last month. Brad LeBlanc, 32, was fatally shot at a home near Clinton, Louisiana on June 30, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge daily newspaper. Witnesses alleged that LeBlanc, who was in possession of a handgun, came across a woman outside her property the night of the shooting. A physical struggle ensued, which carri

  • G20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants

    VENICE, Italy (Reuters) -Finance chiefs of the G20 large economies endorsed a landmark move to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens at talks on Saturday where they will also warn that coronavirus variants threaten the global economic recovery. They also acknowledged the need to ensure fair access to vaccines in poorer countries. It caps eight years of wrangling over the tax issue and the aim is for national leaders to give it a final blessing at an October G20 summit in Rome.

  • Washington church challenges state law requiring abortion coverage in healthcare plans

    A Washington church is challenging a state law forcing it to cover elective abortions in its health insurance plans.

  • Billionaire Dangote Can’t Get Enough Tomatoes to Run Plant Profitably

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest tomato processing plant is barely managing to operate profitably, six years after the factory began production because it can’t get adequate berries to crush.The 1,200-ton a day plant, owned by Sani Dangote, the immediate younger brother to Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is producing at 20% of capacity because farmers don’t have enough resources to boost acreage. The factory was meant to reverse Nigeria’s dependence on imports of tomato paste from China and

  • Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

    Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who devoted much of her life to the fight against antisemitism and racism, has died. Mereon Mendel, the director of the Anne Frank Educational Center in Frankfurt, Germany, said Saturday that Bejarano died overnight. German news agency dpa reported that she died peacefully at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, citing Helga Obens, the chair of the Auschwitz Committee.

  • White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

    For months, the Biden White House refrained from criticizing Republican officials who played down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms. With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots. When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tried this week to block door-to-door efforts to drive up the vaccination rate in his state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words in her reaction.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • Two South Florida men, 26 Colombians involved in Moïse assassination, Haiti police say

    Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, the Miami Herald has learned.

  • Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos

    Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]

  • Barron Trump Was Spotted in New York City

    The President's youngest child turned 15 this year.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Psaki ends press briefing with a parting shot at Trump's long shot social media lawsuit

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a parting shot at former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. She said her boss, President Joe Biden, has more important things to worry about.

  • 'Rise of the Moors' members in Massachusetts armed standoff case combative in court appearances

    Several members of the "Rise of the Moors," a group that does not identify with U.S. laws, were combative and chaotic during court arraignments Wednesday.

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • South Dakota AG Claims His Crash Victim Wanted to Die

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is claiming the man he ran over and killed—allegedly while scrolling through his phone on highway at night—wanted to die.In court documents filed Friday, the state’s top lawman claimed victim Joe Boever was depressed and suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of his car as he drove home from a Republican function on Sept. 12.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch, is seeking a court order that would